A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after she fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in Dallas on Sunday while aiming at another child she had been fighting with, authorities said. The teen, whose name has not been released, was fighting with another girl at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments when she grabbed a gun and shot in the opposing teen’s direction, but hit an 11-year-old bystander instead, the Dallas Police said. The teenage suspect fled after the Sunday afternoon shooting, but was soon after taken into custody. The 11-year-old, who was identified by family as De’Evan McFall, was rushed to...

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO