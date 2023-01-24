Read full article on original website
Inmate Charged in Drug Death of Rochester Woman Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate accused of selling a Rochester woman the drugs that led to her overdose death made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday morning. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 44-year-old Sean Alexander with third-degree murder last October after an investigation found he allegedly...
Austin Woman Admits to Murder Charges For 2 Overdose Deaths
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman has admitted to murder charges stemming from two fatal drug overdoses in Austin last year. 43-year-old Yashica Thomas entered guilty pleas today in Mower County Court to two counts of third-degree murder through a plea deal. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed four felony drug charges connected to a drug raid at a residence near an Austin park last August.
Guns and Ammo Stolen From Home Along Lake Zumbro
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a home near Lake Zumbro. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says five guns and approximately 1300 rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a residence in the...
Why this Rochester Woman Blows Bubbles Outside her Home Every Day
It can be very easy to go down a rabbit hole, to only see the negative things going on in your life, the world, etc. But that's when we need to take a lesson from an 89-year-old Rochester, MN woman named Phyllis. She can be seen outside of her senior living community every day blowing bubbles! But why?
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
Driver Injured Following Rollover Crash on I-90 Near Rochester
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Arkansas man was hospitalized following a rollover crash along I-90 in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. State Troopers responded to the wreck at 8:45 p.m. The crash occurred about a mile southwest of the High Forest Interchange. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Jamario Love, was...
Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
Everything You Need to Know About Popular Social-ICE Event in Rochester
Finally, after two years, one of the biggest, outdoor parties in Southeast Minnesota is coming back. Social-ICE is downtown Rochester's iconic ice festival and is one party that you won't want to miss. Thankfully, you don't have to wait too long because it is back on the schedule in February.
Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
“Theft sucks” — This Minnesota Restaurant Just Wants It’s Custom Bottles Back
Theft sucks. Small business owners put it all on the line to open up their businesses and when things go missing and you have to replace them, those costs can be enough where changes can and might happen. One small Minnesota business took to social media over missing custom containers, citing the high cost of replacement. All they want from their customers/clients? Just return the bottles.
Score the Perfect Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two on Us
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to get planning for something to do that evening! Don't worry, if you can't decide on a restaurant to go to or maybe you don't have the money to go out right now, we've got just the thing to make this Valentine's Day special right here in Rochester!
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
Hormel Joins the Beer Game with New ‘Rule-Breaking’ Brew
I've heard of some crazy beers in my time going to breweries but this beer from Hormel is... something. That's right, Hormel in Austin, Minnesota has joined the beer game with the help of Modist Brewing in Minneapolis. Let's see if this is something you'd try. Hormel has many different...
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
