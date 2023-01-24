ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Austin Woman Admits to Murder Charges For 2 Overdose Deaths

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman has admitted to murder charges stemming from two fatal drug overdoses in Austin last year. 43-year-old Yashica Thomas entered guilty pleas today in Mower County Court to two counts of third-degree murder through a plea deal. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed four felony drug charges connected to a drug raid at a residence near an Austin park last August.
AUSTIN, MN
Guns and Ammo Stolen From Home Along Lake Zumbro

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a home near Lake Zumbro. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says five guns and approximately 1300 rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a residence in the...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December

A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
WASECA, MN
Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
ROCHESTER, MN
“Theft sucks” — This Minnesota Restaurant Just Wants It’s Custom Bottles Back

Theft sucks. Small business owners put it all on the line to open up their businesses and when things go missing and you have to replace them, those costs can be enough where changes can and might happen. One small Minnesota business took to social media over missing custom containers, citing the high cost of replacement. All they want from their customers/clients? Just return the bottles.
LONSDALE, MN
Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

