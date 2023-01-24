Read full article on original website
Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, we’re getting a detailed statewide look at how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Incumbent Republican Greg Abbott easily won reelection to a third term, defeating challenger Beto O’Rourke by double digits. Abbott received almost 55% of the statewide...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Missing infant from Kaufman County found safe in North Carolina
UPDATE: Xyavier Calliste Jr. was found around 2 a.m. Friday morning with his mother Abigail Williams, 23, in North Carolina. Kemp Police said the two were picked up at a bus terminal in Fayetteville with assistance from the town’s police department. Williams is presumed by Kemp Police to have...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Ohio Dollar General stores temporarily shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees, the company’s corporate office, and the state’s attorney general were all providing different reasons. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from the retailer’s corporate office telling them to...
