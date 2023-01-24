ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Turnpike crash

By Vivian Muniz
YourErie
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on October 22, 1987.

Police say the tractor-trailer caught fire after striking the fuel tank of another semi-trailer truck, killing McClure and her driver.

Investigators were able to identify the truck driver as a California man, but the passenger remained unknown despite multiple attempts to identify her.

In August 2022, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission agreed to pay for forensic genetic genealogy DNA testing. Forensic evidence was sent to Othram’s lab in The Woodlands, Texas, where forensic scientists used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® to produce a genealogical profile for the unknown female.

PSP Troop T investigators continued their investigation and determined that the woman was McClure.

McClure’s family told investigators they last communicated with her in the late 1980s and she was not reported as missing to authorities.

Her brother submitted a DNA sample for comparison, which confirmed McClure was the victim of the crash.

