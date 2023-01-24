Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke house fire causes $10k in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-Ems says it is investigating a house fire that occurred on January 27. Around 12 a.m. on Friday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW. On the scene they found a blaze coming from a vacant house. Fire officials say the fire engulfed the first and second floors of the exterior of the home and they were able to put the blaze out quickly.
WDBJ7.com
No injuries reported after Henry County School bus crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a school bus in Henry County Thursday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred on US-58E BUS near Mount Olivet Rd. and has been cleared. A spokesperson for Henry County Schools...
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WSET
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
wfxrtv.com
Henry County School bus involved in crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.
WHSV
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “If you ever got the feeling of someone had passed in your family, had died, that’s the way I felt. Because this is my baby, had it 10 years, built it from the ground up,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.
wfirnews.com
Fire early this morning in SW Roanoke
This morning at 12:12 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from the back of a vacant residence. The fire extended from the 1st to the 2nd floor on the exterior of the residence, with minimal extension to the interior, and was quickly extinguished. No injuries have been reported. Damages to the structure are estimated to be about $10,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WBTM
Alert: Large Fire Causing Multiple Road Closures in Eden
A fire in Eden has caused multiple roads to close. Last night at 10:46 the Eden Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 417 Church St. This is the location, of the former, Spray Cotton Mill. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found the lower building, near the...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Craig County
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had barricaded himself inside a home in Craig County was shot and killed Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police, who are handling the investigation. Wednesday, January 25, the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a home in the...
WSET
Drunk man fires shots on Old Mill Road: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed the reports of shots fired in the Old Mill Road area of Lynchburg on Wednesday night. LPD says that on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. they received several calls for shots fired. They said the reports came from the 6200...
WSLS
Residents displaced, one hospitalized after house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home have been displaced after a fire left flame and smoke damage to the building, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Central Street on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at about 11:41 p.m. Fortunately, everyone inside made...
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputies alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.
WSET
22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested on multiple charges, including carjacking in Lynchburg; second robber at large
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night in connection to a carjacking in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. The department says someone called emergency services from the 800 block of Graham Street at 8:19 p.m. and reported being robbed by two people with handguns, who also stole the victim’s vehicle. The robbers then fled in the direction of Bedford Ave.
WSLS
Troutville dentist office fire leaves $50,000 in damages
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Troutville dentist office on Tuesday evening. The fire at Dr. Scott Miller’s office started just before 5:30 p.m., according to Troutville Fire Chief Zach Beckner. Beckner said crews were able to contain it quickly and no one was injured. “No one...
WSLS
Redevelopment continues on old Bedford Middle School three years after fire
BEDFORD, Va. – This week marks three years since the iconic, old Bedford Middle School went up in flames, destroying the building. Since then, Richmond-based company Waukesha Development has taken the reigns to bring new life into the building. President of Waukesha Development Dave McCormack told 10 News there...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for the death of a young girl. Jonathan S. Anderson, 32, is charged with Second-Degree Murder. The investigation began the morning of January 21, 2023, when Roanoke Police were called about an injured child at a home on Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had already taken the child, a girl, to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, according to police, who said they found Anderson and three other children inside the home.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University Police respond to multiple motorized scooter thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
WSLS
Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...
