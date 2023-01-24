Read full article on original website
WBKO
Cheetah Clean Auto Wash opens doors to newest location on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash has officially opened the doors to its sixth branded location on Thursday, Jan 26. Located at 1550 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, this site makes their fourth owned and operated car wash within the Bowling Green-Warren County area - the company has over 15,000 subscribed members and supports over 100 jobs in the region.
WBKO
Fountain Row set to expand hours to 7 days a week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning this spring, Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s entertainment destination center, will begin operating seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fountain Row currently allows customers to purchase alcohol and carry it publicly within the center’s designated boundaries, provided that the beverages...
WBKO
City officials warn of traffic impacts Jan. 28 due to Lost River Cave Race
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - City officials say traffic impacts are expected due to Lost River Cave’s annual Snow Flurry Scurry 5k event Saturday Jan. 28. Traffic impacts would be in the Shawnee Estates neighborhood and on Cave Mill Road near Hills Park Park, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
wnky.com
Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green
Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
WBKO
BGCAN plans to host their first ‘Rally of the Neighborhoods’ since January 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since January 2020, the Bowling Green Coalition of Active Neighborhoods, otherwise known as BGCAN, will host an open house for the Rally of the Neighborhoods at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum. This will be next Monday, Jan. 30, from 5...
Wave 3
‘We have learned and grown’: Bowling Green restaurant issues statement on Mattingly event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - The restaurant which hosted an event featuring former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly has issued a public statement apologizing to anyone negatively affected. Diners at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on Jan. 17 said they were surprised and upset that an event featuring Mattingly was held at the...
Wave 3
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green being confronted by restaurant patrons. The customers are upset that their dinners were interrupted by an event hosting John Mattingly. They said Mattingly’s event had speakers playing loud footage that involved gunshots from the 2020 protests.
WBKO
WCSO investigating burglary at South Ford Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue. A male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the home on foot, according to police. The suspect also returned in a vehicle to take more from the home.
WBKO
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky announces expanded service area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky has expanded their service area to include the following counties; Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd. “We’re very excited to expand our services to those we serve in South Central Kentucky.” DSSKY President Eric Leach said. “The counties previously had no access to any Down syndrome services and it was an easy decision to add them and allow access to DSSKY and the Buddy House.”
WBKO
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
WBKO
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
WBKO
Ohio County officials put out house fire
WBKO
WKU alum to appear on “Wheel of Fortune”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the hit television game show, Wheel of Fortune. Buddy Wren was born and raised in Oklahoma City but moved to Bowling Green to get...
clarksvillenow.com
Family loses home to fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
WBKO
A Wind Advisory In Effect Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for the return of sunshine Friday, but southwest winds will be gusty! A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the viewing area. Temps will soar from the 20s this morning to the low 50s Friday afternoon. Our weekend starts quiet, but warmer,...
whopam.com
Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC
A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. Firefighter Christopher Marlar sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical in...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Rd. in Reynolds Station. Deputies say 19-year-old Alex Walters, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Rd. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
wcluradio.com
Dollar General, DPW parking lot to be vacated by May 1
This Dollar General store, located at 309 W. Main St. in Glasgow, will be vacated by May 1, 2023, according to a letter sent to the Dollar General Corporation Thursday by members of a project development board overseeing the constriction of a new judicial center in Barren County. A nearby parking lot and building behind the DG store will also be vacated and eventually demolished.
wevv.com
Crews cleaning up hazardous materials spill at Greenville Dollar General
Officials in Greenville, Kentucky say they're cleaning up at a local Dollar General after a hazardous materials spill. The Greenville Fire Department said crews were at the scene of a hazardous materials spill at the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street just before 11 a.m. GFD says that the leak has...
wnky.com
BG Freedom Walkers gather in front of local restaurant, protesting recent event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Join News 40 Reporter Meghann Stamps LIVE @ BG Freedom Walker’s protest against Anna’s Greek Restaurant. Tune into News 40 @ 10 p.m. for tonight’s full story.
