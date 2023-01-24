Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America
A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority
Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
ithaca.com
Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign
Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
whcuradio.com
Osborne: Tompkins County needs more corrections officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With recent reports of rabid animals in the area, Tompkins County Whole Health wants to inform…. Ithaca man charged with possession of stolen property after Walmart foot chase. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces charges after leading authorities on a foot chase through...
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials consider higher pay for DPW employees
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are advancing in Ithaca to promote several employees in the Public Works Department. Officials say administrative assistants have seen an increase in workload in recent years. The city aims to change their job titles to bring higher pay. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee approved the...
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
Kucko’s Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter Falls.
Cornell Daily Sun
Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema
Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
whcuradio.com
Superintendent: Newfield’s school district in better financial shape
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Newfield Central School District’s financial health is improving, according to Superintendent Eric Hartz. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, Hartz compared the district now versus a year ago. Hartz adds he took a lot of measures to stabilize the district. Hartz became superintendent...
sujuiceonline.com
What to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Virginia Tech
Syracuse travels south to play at Virginia Tech on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here’s what to watch for in the game. If you’ve been following along with recent game previews, this subheading is mostly a copy and paste. If the NCAA Tournament were to select its 68 teams today, Syracuse, at 97th in NET, would not make the field. They are winless in Quadrant 1 games, and are still being weighed down by two Quadrant 3 losses (Colgate, Bryant). Q1 wins are critical at this point, and Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Tech represents yet another opportunity for the Orange to pick up its first Q1 win of the season. The Hokies are currently 52nd in NET, and a Q1 win is assigned to teams that are ranked from 1-75 win away games. SU had one of its best performances of the season back on Jan. 11 in a 82-72 win, and will need to do it again if the Orange wants to build an NCAA-worthy resume.
whcuradio.com
NY Farm Bureau president unhappy with minimum wage hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — One New York farm leader is unhappy with the recent raise in minimum wage. NY Farm Bureau President David Fisher says it’s becoming expensive to do business in the state. The upstate minimum wage recently increased to $14.20. In related news, Ithaca officials are...
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
whcuradio.com
Racker to use funding to build nonprofit service hub in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Several organizations in Tioga County will benefit from over $8.5 million delivered by Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for Southern Tier Infrastructure. Racker was awarded 750 thousand dollars in funding to build facility larger than 15,000 square feet in Owego. The “Neighborhood Depot” will...
guthrie.org
Guthrie Welcomes New Providers
The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca College students aim to enhance diversity education
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — At Ithaca College, there’s a push to make education more diverse. A group of students have come up with a proposed syllabus called the Civil Liberation Curriculum. Senior Morgan Kingsley tells The Ithacan the goal is to create safe spaces inside the classroom, and deepen the understanding of inclusion.
tompkinsweekly.com
After a century in Ithaca, Bishop’s Carpet One will close its doors
Whether it was a snow shovel, hardware equipment, or flooring and tile, for 100 years the Ithaca community has simply gone to Bishop’s Carpet One. On Jan. 31, the store located at 363 Elmira Rd. will be closing its doors for good. Owner Dave Pirko said the decision has...
Comments / 0