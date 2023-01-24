Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 69, reported missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Gerone Beaubrun was last seen in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, at around 5:55 a.m., Thursday.
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard search for missing 67-year-old diver in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a search at sea for a missing man. The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for 67-year old Howard Sal, Friday. On Thursday, Sal was last seen free diving in Hollywood Beach. He was wearing a black wetsuit and using a white paddleboard. Anyone with...
WSVN-TV
Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
WPBF News 25
Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens Police, Antaniesha Vining was last seen on Sunday in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 41st Avenue Road. Vining stands 5...
cw34.com
Victim's name released in murder-suicide in Wellington neighborhood, donation set up
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of the victim killed in a murder-suicide in Wellington has decided to release her name and set up a donation in her honor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.
NBC 2
Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Tamarac after trying to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest student who brought knife to Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after, police said, they brought a knife to a South Florida middle school and threatened another student with it. Davie Police arrived at Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Road, Friday afternoon. According to police, the isolated...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old being tried as adult in murder of Deerfield Beach High football player faces judge
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused in the murder of a standout high school football player made his first appearance in court. Officials said 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn will be charged as an adult. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Police said Vaughn shot 16-year-old Rickey Ferguson Jr....
Mother and son die in head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton
A mother and son are both dead following a head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Polo, 36, was driving his 66-year old mother, Elizabeth Polo, eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Florida Turnpike entrance a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday when a westbound driver “failed to negotiate the curve in the ...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for missing 15-year-old student at South Dade Senior High
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police seeks the public help in their search for a student who went missing from a campus in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to investigators, 15-year-old Myia Manning was last seen on the campus of South Dade Senior High School during lunch on Wednesday, at around 11 a.m.
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Sergeant signs off on radio following forced retirement
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Sergeant went off on the radio after saying she was forced to retire. Madelin Garcia, a 30-year veteran on the force, signed off over the radio for all to hear her opinions on the Miami police force and the state of the department. “To...
WSVN-TV
Death investigation underway after body found near Haulover Marina
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a body was found in an empty lot in Northeast Miami-Dade, Friday morning. The body was found south of the Haulover Marina. 7SkyForce flew overhead to capture video of the scene. A death investigation is underway. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News...
Comments / 0