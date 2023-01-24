ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards leads No. 5 UConn to rout of DePaul

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kl06_0kPW2XyG00
UConn's Aaliyah Edwards (3) drives to the basket as DePaul's Aneesah Morrow (24) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — Junior Aaliyah Edwards faced one of her biggest tests of the season for the UConn women's basketball team Monday and passed with flying colors with an All-American type performance.

Edwards had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in out-playing DePaul All-American Aneesha Morrow as the fifth-ranked Huskies routed the Blue Demons 94-51 in Big East action before an announced crowd of 8,055 at Gampel Pavilion.

"I attacked the challenge," Edwards said. "I take pride in my defense so to play against her was great to help myself individually. We'll see more of these matchups with different players down the road.

"It was a team effort. We all had individual roles. Sometimes it was me guarding her and sometimes it was Dorka (Juhasz) guarding her. As a team collectively we limited her touches and we did a good job. Then we turned their turnovers into transition points for us. It was good team defense tonight."

The Huskies (18-2 overall, 11-0 Big East) have won 11 straight and lead Villanova by 1 1/2 games in the conference race. They host the Wildcats at the XL Center in Hartford on Sunday.

Lou Lopez Senechal added 20 points while Juhasz had 19 and Aubrey Griffin a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nika Muhl had her school single-season and career record eighth double-figure assist game with 10.

For Edwards, it was her ninth double-double of the season after having none as a sophomore. She also reached the 20-point plateau for the ninth time and is within 65 of 1,000 points for her career. She played 26 minutes and the Big East leader in field-goal percentage was 10-for-13 from the floor.

"There isn't anything that she hasn't done since the season started," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "Today was just another example of it in a lot of different ways whether it was foul-line jump shots or drives to the basket or put-backs, free throws, defense ... There isn't an aspect of the game she's not playing at an All-American level. If anyone needed any proof, tonight was indicative of that."

Morrow, meanwhile, was 8-for-26 from the floor and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She did not come out of the game until 1:03 remained and she was a non-factor over the last 27 minutes.

"She probably hasn't seen anyone as strong (as Edwards) this season," DePaul coach Doug Bruno said.

The 2022 Big East Freshman of the Year has taken 514 shots from the floor this season. UConn's leader is Lopez Senechal at 253.

UConn did not trail en route to its 22nd consecutive win over DePaul (11-10, 4-6). Ahead by seven, the Huskies closed the first half with a 14-4 run to take command.

Baskets by Edwards and Lopez Senechal got it started. After a free throw by the Blue Demons' Kendall Holmes, Griffin hit two from the line. A 3-pointer by Anaya Peoples made it a nine-point game, but hoops by Juhasz and Lopez Senechal, two free throws by Juhasz, and a basket by Aubrey Griffin made it 45-28 at halftime.

At 47-31, the Huskies turned it into a rout with 19 unanswered points as DePaul went 6:11 without scoring. Juhasz had six points in the spurt, Lopez Senechal five, and Edwards and Griffin four apiece.

"They play with an aggressive mentality and it does not go away in the time they're out there," Auriemma said.

The Huskies and Blue Demons are scheduled to meet at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Feb. 25.

UConn newcomer Jana El Alfy, who arrived here from Egypt Sunday and started classes Monday, sat on the Huskies' bench and received a warm ovation when she was introduced and shown on the video board, waving to the crowd.

"She can do anything that anyone else on the team can do," Auriemma said. "She's in class, she's going to come to practice and do all the things we do. The only thing she won't be doing is seeing any game action."

If El Alfy, a 6-foot-4 center, plays in a game it will cost her a year of eligibility. She can travel with the team.

The Huskies go on the road to play Tennessee Thursday. UConn leads the series with its archrival 16-9 with three straight wins since the series resumed in 2020.

