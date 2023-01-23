COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland men's soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski announced the program's 2023 signing class Tuesday morning. "I am thrilled to welcome these nine young men to our program," Cirovski said "They bring the right combination of skill level and mentality that we look for in all of our players. The attributes they bring will mesh well with the talented group we have returning. I can't wait for Terp fans to see them play at Ludwig Field in the fall!"

