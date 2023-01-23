ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terps Blast Past Badgers, 73-55

"This building, especially when the students are in it, is electric. That wall is really cool; it's everything. This is a true home-court advantage.We haven't really capitalized on big runs, but we've gone on some good mini-runs with the press and it's really helped having a really good home crowd advantage."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 10 Maryland to Take On No. 13 Michigan Thursday

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) Big Ten Network | Live Stats | Game Notes | Michigan Game Notes. COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 10th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (16-4, 7-2 B1G) will host No. 13 Michigan (16-4, 6-3) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, click here. Thursday's game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Cirovski Announces 2023 Men's Soccer Signees

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland men's soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski announced the program's 2023 signing class Tuesday morning. "I am thrilled to welcome these nine young men to our program," Cirovski said "They bring the right combination of skill level and mentality that we look for in all of our players. The attributes they bring will mesh well with the talented group we have returning. I can't wait for Terp fans to see them play at Ludwig Field in the fall!"
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Football to Hold Walk-On Tryouts on February 15

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland football will be hosting its semi-annual walk-on tryouts on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the indoor practice field at Jones-Hill House. Participants interested in trying out MUST be full time students at the University of Maryland College Park and may not tryout more than two times in their academic career.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Alexa Rothenbuescher Is Always Welcoming Challenges

Alexa Rothenbuescher has always had a drive to work hard. Whether she’s on the mats or in the classroom, the Maryland gymnastics junior is always welcoming challenges. On top of competing for the GymTerps, Rothenbuescher is also a pre-Physician’s Assistant and an executive board member of the Pre-Health Terps club.
