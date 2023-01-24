Read full article on original website
Obituary for Wister Godbolt III
Funeral service for Wister Godbolt III, age 69 of Greenville, Texas will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro Larrenzo Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Archie Lindley, Lee Pogue, Terry Wright, Freddy Robertson, Sam Gassoway and Rudy Ellis serving as pallbearers and Pete Nash, Eurrie Rembert, Charles Perry, nephews and grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 P.M. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Godbolt passed away on January 23, 2023 at Legends Health Care.
Notice for Phillip Morris
Funeral service of Phillip Morris, age 85, of Lone Oak, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Motley officating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, TX with James Morris, Jacob Morris, Hunter Ward, Stoney Gall, Rafael Gutierrez, JJ Brink and Bo Morris serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Wesley and Anthony Morris. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home from 5 to 7PM. Mr. Morris passed away on, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Obituary for James Foley
Graveside service for James Foley, age 77, of Quinlan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Black Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, the 19th of January, from 6 to 8 PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Foley passed away at his home in Quinlan on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Obituary for Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00p.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
Obituary for Mary Annette “Ann” Stoffels
Mary Annette Stoffels was born August 9,1942 to Albert and Wilda Slaton Stoffels in Muenster, TX. She was named after her two grandmothers, Annie Stoffels and Mary Slaton. She passed away January 8 at her home in Wolfe surrounded by her beloved family. She was the first of five children. Ann grew up on a farm west of Muenster,Tx. She attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic school in 1960. While still in high school she began working at Wilde Chevrolet in Muenster. Ann married Larry Gilley at All Saint’s Catholic in Fort Worth. They were blessed with two sons James and Joe. Cameron Gilley was Ann’s beloved grandchild. Later Ann married Kenneth Wilson and he preceded her in death. Ann was multitalented in business and her creative endeavors- including quilting, stained glass projects, making rosaries, genealogy research, and loving her family. After working for several car dealerships, she started Gilley’s Auto Car Sales with her son James.
A Word of Advice for Engaged Couples by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Yes, I know this is not the most prevalent wedding season. However, engaged couples have already started planning summer and fall weddings. I recently had the opportunity to visit with State Representative Bryan Slaton in his Greenville office, and his eyes lit up when I mentioned the Twogether in Texas marriage education workshops which I had been leading for the past 8 to 10 years. His belief (and mine, as well) is that a strong marriage leads to strong families, and strong families lead to strong communities.
