Raleigh, NC

Husband and wife dead following house fire east of Raleigh, family says

By Mariah Ellis, Rodney Overton, Darran Todd, Amber Trent
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife have died after a Monday house fire in Wake County, the family shared with CBS 17.

The man pronounced dead on Monday has been identified by family as 73-year-old Goerge Rizk.

On Tuesday, family members said his wife, 60-year-old Diana Rizk had succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and also died.

The fire was first reported around 5:15 p.m. on Monday in the 5000 block of Castlebrook Drive.

A neighbor of the couple, Butch Ramsey, has lived in the area for the past 20 years. He says he’s known Diana and George just as long.

“My heart is saddened and I just hope that Gods will will be done through all this,” Ramsey told CBS 17 on Tuesday. “It’s devastating to me to know that I [lost] friends that I went to church with and I fellowshipped with during the years—and actually loved the people as Christ would love people.”

    Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17
    Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Wake New Hope Fire Department Chief Tim Guffey previously said that the fire damaged around 50 percent of the house.

A dog inside the home was rescued, Guffey said.

Officials are still investigating, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

