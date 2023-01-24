Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Cherokee Nation program will help fight addiction in Northeast Oklahoma
Oklahoma has one of the highest hepatitis C virus rates in the country. That's one of the reasons why the Cherokee Nation is gearing up a new harm reduction program in Tahlequah. Even though Cherokee citizens make up only 6% of Oklahoma's population, a third of the opioids distributed throughout...
KOCO
Oklahoma bill to provide more financial help for birth mothers of adoptive children
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill seeking more financial help for birth mothers of adoptive children. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Senate Bill 187, which was filed by state Sen. George Burns, would increase the amount of living and transportation...
News On 6
Oklahoma Women Create Raffle For Sibling Of Athena Brownfield
Two women from Oklahoma are coming together to raise money for Athena Brownfield's older sister. Amanda Widman and Kelly Jensen have organized an online raffle scheduled for Jan. 30, with all funds from the fundraiser go into Athena’s sister’s account. Widman, the owner of Patriot Maid Services, said...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers!
This month the Boys were out at the Joplin Humane Society as they were our GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers winners, brought to you by Coley’s Cookies! be sure to check out fourstateshomepage.com to enter for your chance to win next month’s opportunity!
fourstateshomepage.com
Cherokee Nation taking steps to halt opioid crises in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — In an effort to address the opioid epidemic across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, tribal leaders opened a Cherokee Nation Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah. The program offers syringe services to reduce drug use and keep tribal citizens healthier by preventing the transmission of blood-borne infections. The...
KOCO
Oklahoma DHS announces extra emergency SNAP benefits to expire
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced that the extra emergency SNAP benefits put in place during the pandemic will soon expire. Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. Now, that extra assistance so many have relied on will soon come to an end.
Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma
Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
fourstateshomepage.com
MSSU’s Dress to Impress accepting donations
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve cleaned out your closet lately — or are about to do so — Missouri Southern would be happy to help you unload some of what you no longer want or need. Career services officials are gearing up for the annual Dress...
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
FireRescue1
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
Add Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve to Your Oklahoma Travel List
You didn't think the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was the only wild place in Oklahoma, right? There are a ton of places across this state worth the drive to see the type of stuff you won't find anywhere else. Oklahoma features unique destinations like Boiling Springs, Great Salt Plains, Black...
Oklahoma lawmaker calling to reject federal money for schools
One Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for the state to eliminate all federal education money in Oklahoma.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
fourstateshomepage.com
What lawmakers are proposing to help curb violent crime in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers want the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to certain parts of the state to help reduce crime. Originally, the bill heard in a House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee Thursday targeted the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. During the hearing, members discussed potential changes to determine when the governor should be allowed to appoint a special prosecutor.
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual “Point-in-Time Count” addresses homeless population
JOPLIN, Mo. — You may have seen them walking the streets, or on street corners, but most people have never seen where people who are homeless stay overnight. Tammy Walker knows exactly where to look to find their outdoor shelters. “There are actual chairs burned out places where they’ve...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Kansas school resource officer fined $1,500 in Miami Walmart shoplifting caper
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas school resource officer accused of stealing nearly $700 in merchandise from a Miami Walmart was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay restitution on Thursday. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, pleaded no contest to eight shoplifting citations in Miami Municipal Court. He was...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
