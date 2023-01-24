Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
OilPrice.com
Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat
Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
NASDAQ
BuzzFeed soars on reports of plans to use ChatGPT's OpenAI, Meta deal
Adds report on ChatGPT, retail trading; updates shares. Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares of BuzzFeed Inc BZFD.O extended gains to more than double in value on Thursday on reports the digital media firm was planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content. "In 2023,...
NASDAQ
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.11, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
NASDAQ
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Benzinga
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
NASDAQ
T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $148.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
NASDAQ
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.50%. A...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Believe Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Could Rally 73.02%: Here's is How to Trade
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) closed the last trading session at $12.86, gaining 94.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.25 indicates a 73% upside potential.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Comments / 0