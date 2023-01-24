ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play.
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
WGAU

Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
WASHINGTON STATE
OilPrice.com

Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat

Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
NASDAQ

BuzzFeed soars on reports of plans to use ChatGPT's OpenAI, Meta deal

Adds report on ChatGPT, retail trading; updates shares. Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares of BuzzFeed Inc BZFD.O extended gains to more than double in value on Thursday on reports the digital media firm was planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content. "In 2023,...
NASDAQ

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.11, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
Benzinga

Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
NASDAQ

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Benzinga

The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
NASDAQ

T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $148.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.50%. A...
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...

