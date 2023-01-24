ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Buckhannon Police searching for missing man

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.

According to the release, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen on Jan. 16 leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. He was last heard from at about 8:51 p.m. on that day. Police said he has not been seen or heard from since then.

Deputies searching for missing Barbour County teen
Christopher Cochran (Courtesy: Buckhannon Police Department)

Police said he was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a green jacket, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Communication Center at 304-472-9550, the Buckhannon Police Department at 304-472-5723, or the tip line at 304-473-1001. They can also email information to dougloudin@buckhannonpolice.com .

WBOY 12 News

