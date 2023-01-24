Roman Reigns discusses potentially facing The Rock and names two other possible contenders. Reigns was already one of WWE's top stars when he won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. But throughout the subsequent two-plus years, Reigns has cemented his status as a genuine superstar. He has reigned supreme over WWE, and his performances often draw plenty of praise, both in the ring and in non-wrestling segments. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify WWE's world titles at WrestleMania 38, and fans have increasingly speculated about a potential match between Reigns and The Rock ever since. The clash between the two stars has been buzzed about for years, but according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer suggested that The Rock indicated wouldn't be able to get in shape in time for the match.

38 MINUTES AGO