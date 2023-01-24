Read full article on original website
Related
LA Knight Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Undertaker At WWE Raw XXX, Working With Bray Wyatt
At WWE Raw XXX on Monday, LA Knight was interrupted by Undertaker, who returned to his American Badass persona. Undertaker's "dong" hit to signify the Deadman before the transition was made to "American Badass" by Kid Rock. Knight initially stood his ground before back away from Undertaker. Speaking to Chris...
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Jim Ross Describes Why He Doesn't Like Battle Royals, Says They're Challenging To Book
Jim Ross describes why he's not a fan of battle royals and discusses why they're difficult to book. Ross worked for WWE for many years. After an initial brief stint with the company, he returned in 1994. He went on to become one of the most legendary broadcasters in WWE history, as he was on the call for many episodes of WWE Raw and numerous pay-per-views. Over the years, the WWE Hall of Famer called many Royal Rumbles, and it turns out, JR is not a fan of battle royals.
Lacey Evans Wins Return Bout On 1/27 WWE SmackDown, Declares For Royal Rumble Match
Lacey Evans is back, and Operation Cobra Clutch looks to take over the WWE Royal Rumble. Lacey Evans returned to the ring on Friday, January 27, 2023. On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, she defeated Jazmin Allure by utilizing the Cobra Clutch submission hold. After winning the match, she probably declared...
WWE Announces Time Change To Q4 Earnings Call, Mick Foley's Royal Rumble Predictions | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 26, 2023:. - WWE has announced a change to its 2022 fourth-quarter earnings call. The call will now take place on February 2 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time as opposed to the initially scheduled time of 8:30 a.m. eastern time. -...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Sheamus: My Goal Is To End The Trilogy And Beat Gunther At WrestleMania
Sheamus reveals what's on his vision board in 2023. Throughout the past number of years, fans have gotten to see a reinvigorated version of Sheamus. In many interviews, 'The Celtic Warrior' has stated that he is having the most fun he's ever had in wrestling currently and that his passion is at an all time high.
Cherry Picking: The Top 10 Royal Rumble Matches (According to Fightful)
It’s the 35th anniversary of the first televised Royal Rumble match and I’m back again with another look at my favorite match of all time. Last year, I dove into the forgotten Royal Rumble matches, aka the ones that took place that were televised. One of those actually made into my personal top 10 because I thought it was THAT good.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Betting Odds And Predictions
Jeremy Lambert and Jarrett Bailey talk WWE Royal Rumble 2023 betting odds. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Charlotte Flair Didn't Think She'd Win Women's Title Upon Returning, Discusses Getting Cheered
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey to cheers from the crowd. Charlotte would bait Ronda into defending the SmackDown Women's Championship, leading to Charlotte winning her 14th Women's Championship. Charlotte winning the title received more cheers from the crowd following...
Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Was Off TV For So Long, Changing Her Entrance Music
On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to television after being away since WWE Extreme Rules. Flair confronted WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who put Flair out of action in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules, and baited her into putting the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Flair was victorious in the bout, winning her 14th Women's Title.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First
Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Big Bill: Teaming With Lee Moriarty Has Been Fun, Having Stokely Hathaway Is A Great Addition
Big Bill talks about teaming with Lee Moriarty. Throughout his near fifteen year career, Big Bill (also known as W. Morrissey or Big Cass) hasn't teamed with many people aside from his partner during his run in WWE, Enzo Amore (also known as nZo). As of late, Bill has been teaming with a fellow member of The Firm in Lee Moriarty.
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
Roman Reigns Comments On Potentially Facing The Rock At WrestleMania
Roman Reigns discusses potentially facing The Rock and names two other possible contenders. Reigns was already one of WWE's top stars when he won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. But throughout the subsequent two-plus years, Reigns has cemented his status as a genuine superstar. He has reigned supreme over WWE, and his performances often draw plenty of praise, both in the ring and in non-wrestling segments. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify WWE's world titles at WrestleMania 38, and fans have increasingly speculated about a potential match between Reigns and The Rock ever since. The clash between the two stars has been buzzed about for years, but according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer suggested that The Rock indicated wouldn't be able to get in shape in time for the match.
Summer Rae Misses Performing, Says She's Done Things Since WWE To Better Her Craft
Summer Rae still misses wrestling. Summer hasn't been an full-time performer in wrestling since she left WWE in 2017, but has made various independent appearances and continues to support wrestling and her friends by attending shows. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Summer was asked if she misses wrestling. "I miss...
Triple H: Austin Theory Has The Potential To Be One Of The Biggest Stars In The Business, It's Up To Him
Austin Theory is the reigning WWE United States Champion, and since his failed cash in for the title in November, has developed a mean streak that has taken him to new heights. Theory has been a featured player on WWE television for over a year now, dating back to the...
Kofi Kingston: I Have No Idea If And When The New Day Pod Will Come Back, Hopefully It Does
Kofi Kingston would love to see the return of The New Day's podcast. The New Day: Feel The Power was a podcast featuring the members of New Day, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, hosting interviews, hosting tournaments, but most importantly, goofing around with one another. The podcast has...
Zilla Fatu Has Been Studying John Cena, Sees Himself Emulating John's Style
Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is studying one of his father's greatest rivals as he looks to find his in-ring style early on in his professional wrestling training. In December 2022, Booker T's Reality of Wrestling revealed that Zilla Fatu was beginning his journey as a professional wrestler. In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla said he is currently studying John Cena's matches as he has been told they moved similarly in the ring.
Kofi Kingston: If Anyone Was Going To Break New Day's Tag Title Record, It Almost Had To Be The Usos
Kofi Kingston talks The Usos' record breaking WWE Tag Team Championship reign. Back on November 14, 2022, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) officially became the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever. At that time, the Bloodline team passed the 484 day mark as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Previously, The New Day had held the record, as they were the Raw Tag Team Champions for 483 days between 2015 and 2016.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0