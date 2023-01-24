ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Jim Ross Describes Why He Doesn't Like Battle Royals, Says They're Challenging To Book

Jim Ross describes why he's not a fan of battle royals and discusses why they're difficult to book. Ross worked for WWE for many years. After an initial brief stint with the company, he returned in 1994. He went on to become one of the most legendary broadcasters in WWE history, as he was on the call for many episodes of WWE Raw and numerous pay-per-views. Over the years, the WWE Hall of Famer called many Royal Rumbles, and it turns out, JR is not a fan of battle royals.
Sheamus: My Goal Is To End The Trilogy And Beat Gunther At WrestleMania

Sheamus reveals what's on his vision board in 2023. Throughout the past number of years, fans have gotten to see a reinvigorated version of Sheamus. In many interviews, 'The Celtic Warrior' has stated that he is having the most fun he's ever had in wrestling currently and that his passion is at an all time high.
Cherry Picking: The Top 10 Royal Rumble Matches (According to Fightful)

It’s the 35th anniversary of the first televised Royal Rumble match and I’m back again with another look at my favorite match of all time. Last year, I dove into the forgotten Royal Rumble matches, aka the ones that took place that were televised. One of those actually made into my personal top 10 because I thought it was THAT good.
Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Was Off TV For So Long, Changing Her Entrance Music

On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to television after being away since WWE Extreme Rules. Flair confronted WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who put Flair out of action in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules, and baited her into putting the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Flair was victorious in the bout, winning her 14th Women's Title.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First

Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Roman Reigns Comments On Potentially Facing The Rock At WrestleMania

Roman Reigns discusses potentially facing The Rock and names two other possible contenders. Reigns was already one of WWE's top stars when he won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. But throughout the subsequent two-plus years, Reigns has cemented his status as a genuine superstar. He has reigned supreme over WWE, and his performances often draw plenty of praise, both in the ring and in non-wrestling segments. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify WWE's world titles at WrestleMania 38, and fans have increasingly speculated about a potential match between Reigns and The Rock ever since. The clash between the two stars has been buzzed about for years, but according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer suggested that The Rock indicated wouldn't be able to get in shape in time for the match.
Zilla Fatu Has Been Studying John Cena, Sees Himself Emulating John's Style

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is studying one of his father's greatest rivals as he looks to find his in-ring style early on in his professional wrestling training. In December 2022, Booker T's Reality of Wrestling revealed that Zilla Fatu was beginning his journey as a professional wrestler. In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla said he is currently studying John Cena's matches as he has been told they moved similarly in the ring.
Kofi Kingston: If Anyone Was Going To Break New Day's Tag Title Record, It Almost Had To Be The Usos

Kofi Kingston talks The Usos' record breaking WWE Tag Team Championship reign. Back on November 14, 2022, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) officially became the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever. At that time, the Bloodline team passed the 484 day mark as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Previously, The New Day had held the record, as they were the Raw Tag Team Champions for 483 days between 2015 and 2016.
