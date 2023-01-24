Read full article on original website
Related
Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight against New York Attorney General Letitia James
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to revive his federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James — the second time he’s halted legal action against her after a judge last week fined him and his lawyers nearly $1 million for filing frivolous cases.
Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida;...
Georgia 2020 election probe report to remain secret while judge considers release
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge said Tuesday that a final report produced by a special grand jury that investigated possible illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia by then-President Donald Trump and his allies will remain under wraps for now. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Republicans confront bitter divide; no clear path forward
DANA POINT, Calif. — (AP) — Ronna McDaniel has become the longest serving leader of the Republican National Committee since the Civil War. But now, she must confront a modern-day civil war within the GOP. Frustrated Republicans from state capitals to Capitol Hill to the luxury Southern California...
Pence says ‘mistakes were made’ in classified documents handling
MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn’t been aware that the documents were in his residence but his lack of knowledge wasn’t an excuse.
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home
NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records “appear to...
House Republicans push for investigation into Hunter Biden’s art sales
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans renewed their investigation Wednesday into the art dealings of Hunter Biden, pushing for details on who is purchasing his work as part of the party’s long-promised probe into President Joe Biden and his family. Rep. James Comer, new chairman of the House Oversight...
Law blocking federal gun regulation sows confusion in Missouri
ST. LOUIS – In 2022, the Biden administration worked with Congress to pass the most comprehensive gun reforms in nearly 30 years, offering hope for gun safety advocates across the nation. But those efforts will likely have little effect in Missouri, a state with some of the most lax gun laws in the nation, and a virtual statewide ban on enforcing any federal gun laws. The ban comes in the form of the Second Amendment Preservation Act [SAPA] – a law designed to invalidate any federal regulation of guns or ammunition in the state.
House GOP seeks restrictions on presidential use of U.S. oil stockpile
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time this month, House Republicans have advanced a measure to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill approved Friday would require the government to...
Lawyer for teacher shot in Virginia school shooting says administration ignored warning that the student had a gun
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Concerned teachers and employees warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, “but the administration could not be bothered,” a lawyer for the teacher said Wednesday.
Memphis authorities release video footage in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother and pleaded, “I just want to go home.”
Iowa lawmakers approves public money for private school students
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan passed Tuesday by the Legislature and quickly signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0