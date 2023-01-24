ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Republicans confront bitter divide; no clear path forward

DANA POINT, Calif. — (AP) — Ronna McDaniel has become the longest serving leader of the Republican National Committee since the Civil War. But now, she must confront a modern-day civil war within the GOP. Frustrated Republicans from state capitals to Capitol Hill to the luxury Southern California...
PBS NewsHour

Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records “appear to...
INDIANA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Law blocking federal gun regulation sows confusion in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – In 2022, the Biden administration worked with Congress to pass the most comprehensive gun reforms in nearly 30 years, offering hope for gun safety advocates across the nation. But those efforts will likely have little effect in Missouri, a state with some of the most lax gun laws in the nation, and a virtual statewide ban on enforcing any federal gun laws. The ban comes in the form of the Second Amendment Preservation Act [SAPA] – a law designed to invalidate any federal regulation of guns or ammunition in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
PBS NewsHour

Lawyer for teacher shot in Virginia school shooting says administration ignored warning that the student had a gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Concerned teachers and employees warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, “but the administration could not be bothered,” a lawyer for the teacher said Wednesday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PBS NewsHour

Iowa lawmakers approves public money for private school students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan passed Tuesday by the Legislature and quickly signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
IOWA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy