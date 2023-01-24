Read full article on original website
Butch Harmon makes a prediction about Rickie Fowler after changing his swing: ‘I think he’ll win this year’
SAN DIEGO – When Rickie Fowler reached out to Butch Harmon and asked him to take a look at his swing, the famed golf swing instructor, who had coached the 34-year-old Fowler during the most successful years of his career, admitted that he shared a thought with many of Fowler’s ardent fans: What took so long?
At Aussie Open, Diede de Groot wins 9th straight wheelchair Grand Slam
Dutch legend Diede de Groot won her ninth straight major singles title and fifth overall at the Australian Open on Saturday by beating Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's wheelchair singles final.
