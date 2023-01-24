Waller principal leads by example

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – At Waller Elementary School, it’s rare to see Principal Gina McNally sitting in her office.

“You can’t lead behind a desk, you just can’t.”

This is McNally’s fifth year principal at the school. She taught fourth grade for several years beforehand.

“I kind of snuck into it [teaching] by subbing and then took over from there,” said McNally. “Then I got the bug and really enjoyed being with the kids.”

She said her job has its challenges. She became principal of Waller months before Hurricane Michael hit in 2018. Then the pandemic hit two years later.

“It’s been a challenge with COVID but even without COVID, the trauma that families endure on a regular basis nowadays: jobs, food, everything. We have to take all of that into consideration,” said McNally. “It’s a little bit different than just going to school and learning, it’s a little bit more of a life call.”

She said students are the easiest part of her job. They’re also the best part.

“It’s the love, you get so much love. You go home and your cup is full. It’s just a gift,” said McNally.

First-year teacher Natalie Trumbull nominated McNally. She said her boss has a servant’s heart and is constantly leading by example.

“She doesn’t expect from us what she’s not willing to do herself,” said Trumbull. “You’ll see her in the lunchroom line serving the kids. You’ll see her picking up trash. You’ll see her scrubbing floors. There’s not a thing around the school that she doesn’t do.”

“If the children never see you, and your teachers and your staff never interact with you, and see that you’re willing to do whatever anybody else is doing, then you can’t move forward,” said McNally.

“She has done everything she can to support all of our team, not just me,” said Trumbull. “And any time that we need her, she’s always there supporting us and helping us and helping grow us.”

