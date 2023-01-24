Red lobster has gone down hill. It use 2 be real good. There is only one close to me in San Bruno,California. I went to one in Tracy, California and it was horrible. From that point I don't go to Red Lobster. RIP Red Lobster.
A Red lobster in Naples Florida, competing with all the fine, independently owned, family run businesses of superior quality, it's really no surprise that that one's closing.
see it's a lot of seafood places now but if red lobster get back to the way they use to be bring back fried catfish and the portions like they use too the last time I was there I was disappointed I was in Michigan and I thought I should have went to Harbour House
Comments / 54