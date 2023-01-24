ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Axios

China's first African debt rodeo is playing out in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia — The first test for African debt restructuring in a post-COVID world is playing out in Zambia, a land-locked country bigger than Texas, rich in copper and loaded with Chinese debt — and so poor that most of its population lives on less than $2 dollars a day.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Population shifts worldwide and why they matter

The United Nations projects India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country this year, while the U.S. on the other hand needs more people to avoid big economic problems. Plus, the week in politics: RNC elections and more. And, five fired Memphis police officers are charged...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

U.S. designates Russia's Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday designated the Wagner Group, private Russian mercenary force that has become a key player in the war in Ukraine, as a significant transnational criminal organization. Driving the news: The designation was made due to Wagner Group's work in "Kremlin-backed combat operations" and due to...
Reuters

UK airline Flybe put in administration, cancels scheduled flights

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday. Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said.
Axios

Netanyahu's chaotic first month

Mass protests. International condemnation. The sacking of a trusted minister. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first month in office has been nothing short of chaotic. Why it matters: Even before Netanyahu was sworn in, the Biden administration had expressed concern over what the most right-wing government in Israel's history would...
Axios

Russian missiles kill 11 in Ukraine after U.S., Germany promise tanks

Russia launched a new barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine Thursday, a day after the U.S. and Germany announced plans to send battle tanks to aid Ukraine's embattled military. The latest: The strikes killed at least 11 people and wounded at least 11 others, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s...
Axios

What the GDP figures tell us about the 2023 economy

At first glance, fourth quarter GDP appears fairly upbeat: The economy grew at a 2.9% annualized pace in the final months of 2022, even better than analysts anticipated. But a look at some of the underlying details suggests the economy is actually losing momentum — more evidence that the Federal Reserve's campaign to put a brake on growth is having an impact.
Axios

Axios interview: Yellen holds the line on Russia sanctions

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taunted Moscow that U.S.-led sanctions have impaired Russia's “ability to conduct war” and claimed their military is now scavenging to find crucial replacement parts for battlefield equipment. Why it matters: Yellen made her comments in an interview with Axios in Johannesburg, South Africa, after...
Axios

Historians take on misinformation in U.S. history

Some of the nation's top historians are going after lies and misinformation about U.S. history in a new book. Why it matters: Red states in recent years have enacted laws aimed at limiting classroom discussions of slavery and Native American removal, while pushing a positive, nationalist version of U.S. history. Historians say that's a dangerous path.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Axios interview: Yellen on inflation, growth, and jobs

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the "tightest labor market we've arguably had in 50 years" amid receding inflation pressure. Yellen is on a 10-day trip to Africa, part of a mission to deepen U.S. ties on the continent, at a time China is also making geopolitical inroads. She spoke with Axios Friday in Nelson Mandela's former house in Johannesburg.
Axios

Axios

