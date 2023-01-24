Read full article on original website
Population shifts worldwide and why they matter
The United Nations projects India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country this year, while the U.S. on the other hand needs more people to avoid big economic problems. Plus, the week in politics: RNC elections and more. And, five fired Memphis police officers are charged...
China's first African debt rodeo is playing out in Zambia
Lusaka, Zambia — The first test for African debt restructuring in a post-COVID world is playing out in Zambia, a land-locked country bigger than Texas, rich in copper and loaded with Chinese debt — and so poor that most of its population lives on less than $2 dollars a day.
Axios interview: Yellen on inflation, growth, and jobs
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the "tightest labor market we've arguably had in 50 years" amid receding inflation pressure. Yellen is on a 10-day trip to Africa, part of a mission to deepen U.S. ties on the continent, at a time China is also making geopolitical inroads. She spoke with Axios Friday in Nelson Mandela's former house in Johannesburg.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Microsoft and Qcells team up in major U.S. solar push
Microsoft has a new business partnership with solar heavyweight Qcells as the tech giant boosts renewables procurement and Qcells expands U.S. manufacturing. Driving the news: Qcells, which makes panels and other equipment, will work with Microsoft to develop utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. They'll also provide equipment, engineering and...
Americans pull back on spending, boost savings
The overall labor market is solid and real incomes are growing. But the consumer — once eager to spend — is now socking away their cash, appearing more hesitant about opening their wallets for various things. That's the takeaway from Friday's personal income and spending data showing that...
What the GDP figures tell us about the 2023 economy
At first glance, fourth quarter GDP appears fairly upbeat: The economy grew at a 2.9% annualized pace in the final months of 2022, even better than analysts anticipated. But a look at some of the underlying details suggests the economy is actually losing momentum — more evidence that the Federal Reserve's campaign to put a brake on growth is having an impact.
UK airline Flybe put in administration, cancels scheduled flights
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday. Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said.
Americans are increasingly disgruntled at work
You can call it quiet quitting or whatever buzzword you like, but the bottom line is workers in the U.S. just aren't that happy. Only 32% of employees said they were "actively engaged" at work, or feeling passionate about their jobs, down from a high of 36% in 2020, according to a Gallup report out Wednesday, which averaged survey results across 2022.
The rise of corporate rebranding
Moments of disruption are an opportune time for companies to rethink their brand and positioning. Due to transformative shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of U.S. businesses have attempted to reposition themselves within the last three years, according to an UpCity report. Why it matters: Consumers, employees...
Climatarian? Regenivore? New diets take aim at climate change
Move over, locavores: A slew of new labels — from "climavore" to "reducetarian" — reflect the trend of people eating with sustainability in mind to reduce their climate "foodprint." Why it matters: Food manufacturers, restaurants, and supermarkets are racing to cater to the zeal for lower-carbon eating choices,...
More than one-third of the Amazon forest is degraded, study says
Two new analyses detail how land clearing and degradation are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a tipping point of no longer being a forest that supports an abundance of life and buffers Earth from climate change. Why it matters: The findings offer insights for policy paths and priorities aimed at...
Making the deal with Progressive Dental's Bart Knellinger
Bart Knellinger's business began as a simple favor. What started as trying to help his dad, a dentist, advertise his new surgical laser services in the early 2000s turned into a multi-million dollar dental marketing firm. Fast forward: His Clearwater-based company, Progressive Dental, is projected to reach $70 million in...
Elaine Chao: Trump's remarks say "more about him" than Asian Americans
Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao responded to former President Trump's latest racist social media post attacking her, saying that his remarks reveal "a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans," Politico reports. The big picture: Trump in recent months has been on a tirade...
Axios interview: Yellen holds the line on Russia sanctions
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taunted Moscow that U.S.-led sanctions have impaired Russia's “ability to conduct war” and claimed their military is now scavenging to find crucial replacement parts for battlefield equipment. Why it matters: Yellen made her comments in an interview with Axios in Johannesburg, South Africa, after...
Russian missiles kill 11 in Ukraine after U.S., Germany promise tanks
Russia launched a new barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine Thursday, a day after the U.S. and Germany announced plans to send battle tanks to aid Ukraine's embattled military. The latest: The strikes killed at least 11 people and wounded at least 11 others, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s...
Biden bans mining in part of northern Minnesota
The Biden administration effectively banned mining across a swath of land in northern Minnesota, putting a roadblock in front of the Twin Metals mining project for at least two decades. Why it matters: House Republicans are eviscerating the move’s timing because it happened just after Biden struck a deal for...
Mass shootings are keeping parents in a cycle of fear
The U.S. has been rocked this week by multiple mass shootings. We asked you if fear of shootings is affecting your life and behavior, and we heard from one group more than any other: parents. Plus, Germany and the U.S. agree to send tanks to Ukraine. Guests: Northwestern University’s Dr....
