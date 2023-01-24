ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Population shifts worldwide and why they matter

The United Nations projects India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country this year, while the U.S. on the other hand needs more people to avoid big economic problems. Plus, the week in politics: RNC elections and more. And, five fired Memphis police officers are charged...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

China's first African debt rodeo is playing out in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia — The first test for African debt restructuring in a post-COVID world is playing out in Zambia, a land-locked country bigger than Texas, rich in copper and loaded with Chinese debt — and so poor that most of its population lives on less than $2 dollars a day.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Axios interview: Yellen on inflation, growth, and jobs

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the "tightest labor market we've arguably had in 50 years" amid receding inflation pressure. Yellen is on a 10-day trip to Africa, part of a mission to deepen U.S. ties on the continent, at a time China is also making geopolitical inroads. She spoke with Axios Friday in Nelson Mandela's former house in Johannesburg.
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Axios

Microsoft and Qcells team up in major U.S. solar push

Microsoft has a new business partnership with solar heavyweight Qcells as the tech giant boosts renewables procurement and Qcells expands U.S. manufacturing. Driving the news: Qcells, which makes panels and other equipment, will work with Microsoft to develop utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. They'll also provide equipment, engineering and...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Americans pull back on spending, boost savings

The overall labor market is solid and real incomes are growing. But the consumer — once eager to spend — is now socking away their cash, appearing more hesitant about opening their wallets for various things. That's the takeaway from Friday's personal income and spending data showing that...
Axios

What the GDP figures tell us about the 2023 economy

At first glance, fourth quarter GDP appears fairly upbeat: The economy grew at a 2.9% annualized pace in the final months of 2022, even better than analysts anticipated. But a look at some of the underlying details suggests the economy is actually losing momentum — more evidence that the Federal Reserve's campaign to put a brake on growth is having an impact.
Reuters

UK airline Flybe put in administration, cancels scheduled flights

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday. Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said.
Axios

Americans are increasingly disgruntled at work

You can call it quiet quitting or whatever buzzword you like, but the bottom line is workers in the U.S. just aren't that happy. Only 32% of employees said they were "actively engaged" at work, or feeling passionate about their jobs, down from a high of 36% in 2020, according to a Gallup report out Wednesday, which averaged survey results across 2022.
Axios

The rise of corporate rebranding

Moments of disruption are an opportune time for companies to rethink their brand and positioning. Due to transformative shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of U.S. businesses have attempted to reposition themselves within the last three years, according to an UpCity report. Why it matters: Consumers, employees...
Axios

Climatarian? Regenivore? New diets take aim at climate change

Move over, locavores: A slew of new labels — from "climavore" to "reducetarian" — reflect the trend of people eating with sustainability in mind to reduce their climate "foodprint." Why it matters: Food manufacturers, restaurants, and supermarkets are racing to cater to the zeal for lower-carbon eating choices,...
Axios

More than one-third of the Amazon forest is degraded, study says

Two new analyses detail how land clearing and degradation are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a tipping point of no longer being a forest that supports an abundance of life and buffers Earth from climate change. Why it matters: The findings offer insights for policy paths and priorities aimed at...
Axios

Making the deal with Progressive Dental's Bart Knellinger

Bart Knellinger's business began as a simple favor. What started as trying to help his dad, a dentist, advertise his new surgical laser services in the early 2000s turned into a multi-million dollar dental marketing firm. Fast forward: His Clearwater-based company, Progressive Dental, is projected to reach $70 million in...
Axios

Axios interview: Yellen holds the line on Russia sanctions

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taunted Moscow that U.S.-led sanctions have impaired Russia's “ability to conduct war” and claimed their military is now scavenging to find crucial replacement parts for battlefield equipment. Why it matters: Yellen made her comments in an interview with Axios in Johannesburg, South Africa, after...
Axios

Russian missiles kill 11 in Ukraine after U.S., Germany promise tanks

Russia launched a new barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine Thursday, a day after the U.S. and Germany announced plans to send battle tanks to aid Ukraine's embattled military. The latest: The strikes killed at least 11 people and wounded at least 11 others, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s...
Axios

Biden bans mining in part of northern Minnesota

The Biden administration effectively banned mining across a swath of land in northern Minnesota, putting a roadblock in front of the Twin Metals mining project for at least two decades. Why it matters: House Republicans are eviscerating the move’s timing because it happened just after Biden struck a deal for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Mass shootings are keeping parents in a cycle of fear

The U.S. has been rocked this week by multiple mass shootings. We asked you if fear of shootings is affecting your life and behavior, and we heard from one group more than any other: parents. Plus, Germany and the U.S. agree to send tanks to Ukraine. Guests: Northwestern University’s Dr....
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy