BBC
Bristol study finds Covid booster gives tenfold increase in antibodies
Vulnerable people who have had a third Coronavirus vaccine, or booster, have a significant increase in antibodies and protection against the virus, according to research. It found the third jab means they can be just as protected against the disease as people who are healthy. It is hoped this will...
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors
On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
BBC
Wynter Andrews: Trust failed in care of baby who died after 23 minutes
A hospital trust has pleaded guilty to care failures after the death of a baby in Nottingham. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecuted Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews. Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019 at...
Nurses: The Unsung Heroes of Medical Innovation
Recognizing the Dedication and Impact of Nurses in Advancing Healthcare. The healthcare system dramatically relies on nurses, and their contributions have been crucial to medical advancements. They are often tasked with creating solutions to healthcare challenges and can provide leadership and direction in a challenging, ever-changing environment. They use evidence-based strategies to provide patient care, integrate new technologies, and communicate effectively with patients and family members. In addition, nurses are well-versed in primary respiratory care, wound care, and infection prevention. They are essential to an effective healthcare system, and their presence is necessary for us to continue progressing in the medical field.
Scandal Alert: How to Avoid the Massive Nursing Diploma Fraud Scheme Taking the US by Storm
As the healthcare industry continues to grow, so do the opportunities for fraud and deception. One such area that has recently come under scrutiny is the issue of fraudulent nursing diplomas.
The utility Of Radical Of Ancillary Medical Services Expansion In 2023
Indiscriminate Expansion of Ancillary Services May Be The Epitome Of Double-Edged Sword Without A Robust Logistics. As patient care becomes further strenuous for medical practices, some clinics consider adding amenities to their existing settings. They intend to improve patient experience and outcomes, thus boosting revenue by adding extra work to their already busy practice.
ECRI, Plymouth Meeting, Reports on Medical Technology Fails; One Is Both Dangerous and Pervasive
A QMED article cites data from ECRI, the Plymouth Meeting healthcare safety nonprofit, warning about a pervasive medical risk. QMED’s publication, MD+DI, had the details. Much concern surrounds medical devices designed for at-home use. Use of this general classification of equipment — from blood pressure monitors to dialysis machines...
infomeddnews.com
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
BetterLife Engages Canadian Healthcare Investment Firm, Aims For Clinical Trial Programs
The Vancouver-based company expects the agreement to help advance its clinical trial initiatives. Both the synthetic route and the end product are novel developments. BetterLife Pharma BETRF, a non-hallucinogenic psychedelics biotech company, has contracted Bloom Burton Securities Inc. for strategic advisory services. “Canada’s leading healthcare investment banking firm” holds “extensive...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
How one health system developed AI to tackle patient safety
Sheba Medical Center is focused on using artificial intelligence to turn around statistics on patient safety. "In terms of patient safety, we've made no progress over the past 30 years," said Prof. Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, chief transformation and innovation officer at Sheba Medical Center, which is located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.
BBC
Woman in care failed for most of her life by authorities - report
A woman who has been in the care of the state for most of her life has been "failed at every turn by her legal parent", a report has revealed. The 21-year-old woman is currently in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland. A...
BBC
Paramedic suspended after "concerning prescribing errors"
A former Gloucestershire paramedic has seen her suspension extended over failings which had potential to cause serious harm to vulnerable patients. Jayne Denton, who worked as an emergency care practitioner at Care UK, was first suspended in January 2022. A report found she had shown a lack of awareness of...
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
BBC
Shop loyalty card data may help spot ovarian cancer
Tracking what shoppers buy, via loyalty-card data, can help spot those with early signs of cancer, doctors who have been running a study say. Frequent purchases of over-the-counter painkillers and indigestion tablets revealed a higher risk of ovarian cancer, they found. Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed late. There is no...
hospimedica.com
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
Image: Researchers have developed an AI-enabled system for prioritizing pneumonia patient treatment (Photo courtesy of Swansea University) Researchers have developed a ‘digital twin’ that can help hospitals to prioritize patients for urgent intensive care and ventilator support. The new innovative system could potentially allow patients to be seen more quickly and receive the most effective treatment based on data from previous pneumonia sufferers.
Vermonters vulnerable to fraud and subpar care in unregulated hospice industry
MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont is the latest state to face a surge in hospice ownership that has alarmed industry professionals, with some groups pushing for reforms to help protect vulnerable patients. A coalition of trade associations recently sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) calling for an update on its regulations and an increase in funding for oversight.
mpo-mag.com
Brainomix, Visionable Partner on Stroke Care Delivery
The alliance aims to save time, reduce workload, and support improved outcomes. Visionable and Brainomix are joining forces to transform stroke care delivery. The two tech-enabled health companies are collaborating to delivery and co-market two complementary solutions through Visionable’s collaboration platform and Brainomix’s e-Stroke AI software. Visionable’s patented, next-generation digital healthcare collaboration platform can be used across the care pathway, from emergency response connecting front-line responders and members of public on scene to remote specialist clinicians, through to hospital treatment, including virtual consultations, multidisciplinary team (MDT) meetings and at-home care.
