Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25
Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday. Lemonier began his NFL career on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, following his college football career with the Liberty Flames. He joined the...
Report: Rams to Hire Mike LaFleur as Offensive Coordinator After Jets Stint
Report: Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as OC after Jets stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have a new offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur, who served in that role for the New York Jets over the last two seasons, will fill the same position on Sean McVay's staff in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young
Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for AFC, NFC Conference Championship Games
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The...
Bears' WR Velus Jones Jr. Buys Jugs Machine for the Offseason
Velus Jones Jr. buys jugs machine for the offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. purchased a jugs machine to work with for the offseason, according to Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron. Similar to Darnell Mooney, who purchased a jugs machine with...
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Under-The-Radar Targets
Examining potential Bears under-the-radar free-agent targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I'm not sure if there has ever been a three-win team that has garnered as much optimism as the 2022 Chicago Bears. The second-year growth of quarterback Justin Fields was the lone bright spot in a season full...
Bears' David Montgomery Responds to Contract Talk Rumors
David Montgomery responds to contract rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?
Peter Skoronski Would Love to Play for Bears, With Justin Fields
Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too.
Bears Overreactions: Grading Seven Perfect Three-Move Offseason Plans
From Davante to Daron: Finding Bears' ideal offseason plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We spent almost the entire 2022 season discussing the critical offseason ahead for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears. After a 3-14 campaign, it's finally here. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick...
Mel Kiper Sides With Bears Trade for Chase Claypool at Deadline
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November.
College Basketball Broadcaster Billy Packer Dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
Bears Roster Fallers After Disappointing 2022 NFL Season
Bears roster fallers after disappointing 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout the year we tracked how several Bears either improved their standing on the depth chart, or stood to lose some snaps. Now that the Bears season has been done for a few weeks, let’s look at which guys made a case for their careers to continue in Chicago, and who may have lost a job over the course of the year. For instance, Velus Jones went on a journey from high-upside prospect, to turnover-prone scapegoat, to high-upside prospect again. The Bears probably would’ve liked to see more production from their third-round rookie, and fewer mistakes, but the resiliency Jones displayed towards the end of year was encouraging. That resiliency saved Jones from being lumped in with the rest of the “fallers” this year, but the mistakes kept him from being a “riser,” too. Here are the guys who didn’t manage to save their stock as much as Jones Jr. did. Check out our risers here.
Over the Cap Projects Lower Than Believed Cap Space for the Bears
Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
Will Patrick Mahomes Play in the AFC Championship Vs. Bengals?
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season. After suffering the sprain during the...
Report: Bucks' Bobby Portis to Miss Time With MCL Injury
Report: Bobby Portis to miss time with MCL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Milwaukee Bucks can’t escape the injury bug. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both returned from extended absences on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, but they will now be without another contributor for some time.
