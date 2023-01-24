ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25

Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday. Lemonier began his NFL career on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, following his college football career with the Liberty Flames. He joined the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick

ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young

Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' WR Velus Jones Jr. Buys Jugs Machine for the Offseason

Velus Jones Jr. buys jugs machine for the offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. purchased a jugs machine to work with for the offseason, according to Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron. Similar to Darnell Mooney, who purchased a jugs machine with...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Under-The-Radar Targets

Examining potential Bears under-the-radar free-agent targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I'm not sure if there has ever been a three-win team that has garnered as much optimism as the 2022 Chicago Bears. The second-year growth of quarterback Justin Fields was the lone bright spot in a season full...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' David Montgomery Responds to Contract Talk Rumors

David Montgomery responds to contract rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Peter Skoronski Would Love to Play for Bears, With Justin Fields

Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

College Basketball Broadcaster Billy Packer Dies at 82

Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Chicago

Bears Roster Fallers After Disappointing 2022 NFL Season

Bears roster fallers after disappointing 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout the year we tracked how several Bears either improved their standing on the depth chart, or stood to lose some snaps. Now that the Bears season has been done for a few weeks, let’s look at which guys made a case for their careers to continue in Chicago, and who may have lost a job over the course of the year. For instance, Velus Jones went on a journey from high-upside prospect, to turnover-prone scapegoat, to high-upside prospect again. The Bears probably would’ve liked to see more production from their third-round rookie, and fewer mistakes, but the resiliency Jones displayed towards the end of year was encouraging. That resiliency saved Jones from being lumped in with the rest of the “fallers” this year, but the mistakes kept him from being a “riser,” too. Here are the guys who didn’t manage to save their stock as much as Jones Jr. did. Check out our risers here.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Over the Cap Projects Lower Than Believed Cap Space for the Bears

Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bucks' Bobby Portis to Miss Time With MCL Injury

Report: Bobby Portis to miss time with MCL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Milwaukee Bucks can’t escape the injury bug. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both returned from extended absences on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, but they will now be without another contributor for some time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy