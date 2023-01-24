Read full article on original website
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz: David Zaslav Will ‘Use That Muscle’ to Protect Classic Film Network
David Zaslav will be putting his bulldog approach to the bottom line to good use for Turner Classic Movies’ future, according to TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. One of the long-standing faces of the channel, Mankiewicz addressed how the Discovery buyout of TCM parent company Warner Bros. will change the brand with new CEO Zaslav at the helm. “We’ve had a lot of changes in the last five years, one after another. New bosses,” Mankiewicz told Entertainment Weekly. “When [Zaslav] says that they value what we do and that we’re going to be continuing what we do in the foreseeable future, I believe...
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
Chrissy Teigen Shows Her New Daughter Esti Off To The World On Instagram
Model and actress Chrissy Teigen has shared a new photo of her newborn child Esti on Instagram. It's her third child with husband John Legend who was born just a few weeks ago and has already appeared on her mother's Instagram twice. After being introduced to the world through a picture of the newborn in her sibling's arms a few days ago, she appeared again earlier today in a photo of her curled up and taking a nap on her mother.
