Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Warehouse Automation Technologies Built to Serve New “iGeneration” of Workers
Lucas Systems rolled out new warehouse technology services to better support a Generation Z workforce. “These are all signs that tomorrow’s warehouses will need to operate differently than they do today,” says Lucas Systems CMO Ken Ramoutar. “Gen Z workers expect to use modern technologies like they use at home. Handheld and personalized, tech must be easy to use and must help them save time and mitigate exertion.”
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics has acquired New Market Waste Solutions in a move that advances the company's technology-driven customer service solutions. Michael Hess, Waste Harmonics founder, president and CEO, noted the positivity around the purchase. “This acquisition puts us in a great position to enhance and complement our efforts while leveraging our...
TurnOnGreen’s Subsidiary Digital Power Corporation Completes Development of Product to Power the Future Platform of Broadband and Cable Technology
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), at times referred to as TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“ DPC ”), has completed the development phase of its generic access platform (“ GAP ”) power supply unit for powering broadband network access nodes. DPC’s GAP power supply unit enables broadband and multi-system operators to add new functions and services to access nodes. This novel GAP power supply unit design allows multi-system operators (“MSOs”) to accelerate technology updates, deliver multiple services utilizing a single node platform, facilitate the migration to an edge-computing model, increase service velocity and reduce inventory costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005296/en/ Gap Node by Digital Power Corporation, a TurnOnGreen Company (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Evidence Management Platform
RKVST released its public attestation feature, further adding a new level of trust for digital supply chains that can be used to prove the provenance of any digital or physical asset. Together with new multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transaction features, this platform reduces the barriers to adopting supply chain transparency.
Tin Mok Appointed to Faraday Future’s Board of Directors as an Executive Director
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Faraday Future (“FF,” “FFIE,” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Mr. Tin Mok, Global Executive Vice President of Global User Ecosystem at Faraday Future, has been appointed to FFIE’s Board of Directors as the executive director effective January 25, 2023. On the same date, the Board also appointed Mr. Tin Mok as a member of the Board’s Finance and Investment Committee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005977/en/ Tin Mok Appointed to Faraday Future’s Board of Directors as an Executive Director (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Inverters help combat PID as solar technology evolves
Potential induced degradation (PID) has haunted the solar industry since its origin. This phenomenon happens when the high-voltage DC side of a solar project is installed next to other equipment with differing voltage. The discrepancy can induce sodium migration, where electrons enclosed in module glass escape and speed up module degradation.
Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
conceptcarz.com
Software for Charging Point Operators: BMW i Ventures Leads an Investment Round in AMPECO
BMW i Ventures announced today a lead investment in AMPECO, an electric vehicle charging management platform that enables large-scale public, business, fleet, and residential providers to manage EV chargers at scale. The funding will be used to drive further expansion into North America and Europe, while also growing AMPECO's engineering and product innovation teams.
aiexpress.io
Atomic AI Raises $35M in Series A Financing
Atomic AI, a San Francisco, CA-based biotechnology firm combining machine studying with structural biology to unlock RNA drug discovery, raised $35M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Playground World, with participation from 8VC, Manufacturing unit HQ, Greylock, NotBoring, AME Cloud Ventures, Nat Friedman, Doug Mohr, Neal Khosla, and Patrick Hsu.
boatingindustry.com
BoatTEST partners with Elite Direct Finance
BoatTEST announced that it has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform. “Elite Direct Finance brings the kind of customer service that our readers are looking for when making a buying decision. While researching on BoatTEST they can see the boat’s price, calculate monthly payments, and immediately fill out Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” form all at once,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder and CEO of BoatTEST. “Because of Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” turnaround time, prospective buyers can quickly find out how large a boat loan they can get, which will focus their search on what they can afford, saving dealers and brokers valuable time from chasing dreamers instead of working with realistic buyers. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway, we look forward to helping an under-served segment of the boat-buying community, as well as dealers and brokers, so we will aid buyers at both ends of the spectrum.”
conceptcarz.com
Honda to Make Organizational Changes to Further Accelerate Electrification Business and Realize New Value Creation
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023, as it continues working toward the fulfillment of its vision to serve people worldwide with the 'joy of expanding their life's potential' in the areas of mobility and people's daily lives.
envirotech-online.com
New 24/7 professional monitoring service to enhance safety platform
Industrial Scientific Corp. has unveiled a new 24/7 Professional Monitoring service to enhance its iNet® Now safety platform. The service offers real-time response centre monitoring for gas exposures and panic or man-down alarms, with call centre agents continuously monitoring gas detector readings and escalating incidents according to a configurable response plan. When an alarm is triggered on a worker's gas detector, an agent will follow a designated response plan until the alarm is addressed safely, providing assistance to workers and increasing site efficiency.
SpaceNews.com
Lockheed Martin eyes international customers for GPS augmentation systems
WASHINGTON — The availability of a new GPS navigation signal for civilian users is creating market opportunities in so-called satellite-based augmentation systems — known as SBAS — that countries around the world are developing or upgrading to support transportation and other industries, said Andre Trotter, Lockheed Martin’s vice president of navigation systems.
accesslifthandlers.com
Podcast exclusive: How JCB made hydrogen combustion a reality
Tim Burnhope, chief innovation & growth officer for JCB, and Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress/New Power Progress, discuss the company’s journey to develop a hydrogen combustion engine, including the challenges the company had to overcome, its unique approach to the technology and next steps needed to reach serial production.
assetservicingtimes.com
Corlytics buys ING SparQ to drive digitisation of regulatory value chain
Corlytics buys ING SparQ to drive digitisation of regulatory value chain. Corlytics will acquire ING SparQ to promote digitisation across the regulatory value chain. Developed initially within ING from 2017, the SparQ solution aims to improve the efficiency of regulatory change and policy management within organisations. Corlytics has worked with...
mhwmag.com
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Storage Solutions group
Strengthens Jungheinrich’s intralogistics business with a complementary regional footprint. Adds strong growth platform for warehouse automation solutions in the U.S. An important step in the implementation of Strategy 2025+. German intralogistics pioneer Jungheinrich AG (“Jungheinrich”) has signed a share purchase agreement with Merit Capital Partners, MFG Partners, and the...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Connolly releases 'The Future of Agriculture'
Aidan Connolly of AgriTech Capital has released a new book, titled, "The Future of Agriculture." The book is a collection of essays reflecting the challenges and trends in a rapidly changing agriculture, from a pragmatic and practical perspective. The aim is to offer information that will help readers from a...
