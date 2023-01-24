ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 29-year-old killed in SC-41 crash Thursday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger Thursday. Mrs. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased on scene. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took...
HUGER, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate dozens of shots fired into multiple Georgetown homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are trying to determine who fired shots into homes in Georgetown County Thursday night. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Meadow Street off Highmarket Street shortly after 8 p.m. where they learned “dozens of bullets” had been fired into three occupied homes and one unoccupied home.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD and CCSO issue statements condemning the death of Tyre Nichols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Sheriff Kristin Graziano of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) have spoken out against the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. Both issued statements on Nichols' death on Jan. 27, concurrent with the release of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO arrests man in connection with Johns Island shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A non-fatal shooting on Johns Island during the afternoon of Jan. 26 has led to one arrest. According to a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, was arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a confrontation at Solom Road. He is charged with first-degree assault and battery.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Police: SC-41 car crash north of Wando leaves one dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One individual is dead following a two-vehicle collision on SC-41 the morning of Jan. 26. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took place around 6:44 a.m. approximately one mile north of Reflectance Drive. Police say a vehicle traveling...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following Thursday morning crash on SC-41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning crash that happened along SC-41. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane when it collided with another vehicle traveling northbound. “This is a two-lane roadway. The roadway is one lane of travel in each direction […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Shoplifting suspect identified in Goose Creek police chase and crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) has identified Justin Tyler Cash, 23, as the individual involved in a Jan. 24 shoplifting case that led to a police pursuit and several vehicle crashes. Cash is charged with shoplifting and several traffic offenses, according to a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hwy. 41 open hours after serious crash, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a portion of Highway 41 is back open following what they are calling a “serious motor vehicle accident.”. Crash investigators were called to the scene Thursday morning for a three-car crash on Highway 41 at Brick Church Road. The highway was closed...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles allegedly called in shooting threat at South Carolina middle school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after allegedly calling and threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school, authorities said. The M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway was placed on lockdown after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting threat. “Deputies accessed the school and determined […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy