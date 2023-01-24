Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged man with knife during argument over bike in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police in North Charleston arrested a man Friday morning after witnesses reported seeing him chase a person while holding a knife, according to an incident report from the police department. Officers responded to the Staff Zone store located on Remount Road shortly after 5:30...
abcnews4.com
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
CCSO: One arrested for shooting man during confrontation on Johns Island Thursday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Johns Island that left one person injured. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Solom Road shortly before 4:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officials said one person had suffered […]
live5news.com
abcnews4.com
CPD and CCSO issue statements condemning the death of Tyre Nichols
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Sheriff Kristin Graziano of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) have spoken out against the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. Both issued statements on Nichols' death on Jan. 27, concurrent with the release of...
WMBF
abcnews4.com
CCSO arrests man in connection with Johns Island shooting
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A non-fatal shooting on Johns Island during the afternoon of Jan. 26 has led to one arrest. According to a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, was arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a confrontation at Solom Road. He is charged with first-degree assault and battery.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after walking into Mt. Pleasant elementary school through unsecured door
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he jumped a fence and walked into Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School via an unsecured door while children were taking part in the district's Kaleidoscope afterschool program, according to a police report obtained by ABC News 4.
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
abcnews4.com
Shoplifting suspect identified in Goose Creek police chase and crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) has identified Justin Tyler Cash, 23, as the individual involved in a Jan. 24 shoplifting case that led to a police pursuit and several vehicle crashes. Cash is charged with shoplifting and several traffic offenses, according to a...
live5news.com
Suspicious package found outside North Charleston school deemed safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspicious package that was found outside a high school in North Charleston and prompted an emergency e-learning day has been deemed safe. The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Bomb Squad responded to North Charleston High School shortly after 4:30 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a suspicious […]
live5news.com
2 juveniles allegedly called in shooting threat at South Carolina middle school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after allegedly calling and threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school, authorities said. The M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway was placed on lockdown after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting threat. “Deputies accessed the school and determined […]
SC man out on bond for 2021 double murder charged in deadly shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man out on bond and awaiting trial for a double murder in 2021 was arrested Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a […]
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
