Flint, MI

abc12.com

New Michigan State Police K-9 trained to search for firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan State Police are bringing an furry trooper to the force that can help take firearms off the streets. K-9 Shotz, a 2.5-year-old black lab, has been searching crime scenes in the Flint area for guns and ammunition for about six months. Her handler, Trooper...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint woman wants to reunite cremated remains with rightful owner

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People changing a tire don't expect to find someone else's cherished family memento. But that's exactly what happened to Marquisha Ross of Flint on Wednesday. Last August, she bought a used 2008 Ford Taurus through All-Star Used Cars on Corunna Road. When she lifted the spare...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence

LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Bay City man involved in standoff over eviction found incompetent

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who was involved in a standoff with police over an eviction notice on Garfield Street last October has been found not competent for a trial. Following his arrest, 77-year-old Harold Nielsen was given an evaluation at the Michigan Center for Forensic...
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun

FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Edible Arrangements driver escapes injury when delivery vehicle shot at

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A delivery driver for Edible Arrangements in Saginaw is thankful to be alive after his vehicle was shot up while leaving a party store. The incident started after the driver made a delivery on Monday afternoon. Investigators found three bullets lodged in the delivery van and now they want to find out who opened fire.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Officials: missing 18-month-old child found, returned safe

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for an 18-month-old from Flint on Monday, Jan. 24 and on Tuesday, Jan. 25 it was announced the child was found and returned safe. Wyatt Edward Thompson is an 18-month-old ward of the State of Michigan...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man jailed after crashing new Corvette into 2 police SUVs

SAGINAW TWP, MI — A man driving a 2023 Corvette has been jailed after crashing into two Saginaw Township police vehicles. About 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Saginaw Township Police patrol SUV was heading south on Hemmeter Road toward Weiss Street. The officer had a flashing yellow light and as he passed through the intersection, a white Corvette that was facing westbound suddenly accelerated and struck the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side, according to Lt. Rick Herren.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Gratiot County woman accused of embezzling from elderly father

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A 40-year-old Gratiot County woman is accused of embezzling from her father while she served as his court-appointed legal guardian. Tanya Patterson allegedly stole $1,000 to $20,000, from her father, which could land her in prison for up to five years. A Michigan Attorney General’s...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in father’s death

FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the October 2021 death of his father. Joseph Skinner III on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI

