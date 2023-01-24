Read full article on original website
Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman
Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ William Wallinder Is A Diamond in the Rough Prospect
Steve Yzerman knows what he is doing as a general manager (GM). He built a Stanley Cup contender (and winner) in Tampa Bay and is dedicated to doing the same for the Detroit Red Wings. He knows the work (and luck) that is involved with developing players and building a team. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the present Red Wings prospect pool has a lot of solid potential NHL talent.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings open Fathers and Mentors Trip in Montreal on Thursday
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings players, coaches and training staff will welcome their respective fathers and mentors on the club's upcoming back-to-back road set, which starts on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Puck drop between Detroit (20-18-8; 48 points) and Original Six-rival Montreal (20-25-3; 43...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
NHL
Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured reserve
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today activated right wing Matt Luff from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Luff, 25, has skated in seven games with the Red Wings this season, recording one goal, five shots and seven hits in 8:26 average time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward has also tallied seven points (3-4-7) and a plus-three rating in five games with the Griffins. Luff was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13, 2022 after splitting the previous season between the Nashville Predators and AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, notching six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators while totaling 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Luff has played parts of five NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Predators and Red Wings, recording 24 points (14-10-24) and 20 penalty minutes in 94 games since 2018-19. He has also compiled 127 points (52-75-127), a plus-18 rating and 110 penalty minutes in 174 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since 2016-17.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win Sixth-Straight Game With Win Vs. Canadiens
The Bruins continue to dominate the NHL as they win their sixth-straight game and improve to a league-best 38-5-4 record as they took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-2. The B’s will be back in action on Thursday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning and look to extend their road-win streak to eight games.
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
