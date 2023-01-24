DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today activated right wing Matt Luff from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Luff, 25, has skated in seven games with the Red Wings this season, recording one goal, five shots and seven hits in 8:26 average time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward has also tallied seven points (3-4-7) and a plus-three rating in five games with the Griffins. Luff was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13, 2022 after splitting the previous season between the Nashville Predators and AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, notching six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators while totaling 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Luff has played parts of five NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Predators and Red Wings, recording 24 points (14-10-24) and 20 penalty minutes in 94 games since 2018-19. He has also compiled 127 points (52-75-127), a plus-18 rating and 110 penalty minutes in 174 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since 2016-17.

