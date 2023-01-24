Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
CUB AND CUBETTE SOCCER AGAINST A&M CONSOLIDATED
A&M Consoldiated (1-0) at Brenham Cubs (0-1) at 7pm. Bryan Rudder (0-1) at Magnolia West (0-1) Montgomery (1-0) at Lake Creek (0-1) Magnolia (1-0) at College Station (1-0) Brenham Cubettes (0-1) at A&M Consolidated (1-0) at 7pm. Magnolia West (0-1) at Bryan Rudder (0-1) Lake Creek (1-0) at Montgomery (1-0)
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS ON THE ROAD AT LAKE CREEK TONIGHT (FRIDAY)
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team is on the road tonight (Friday) and still looking for their first district win as they face Lake Creek. Brenham is 0-8 in district, while Lake Creek is 4-4. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 6:30pm. OTHER DISTRICT 21-5A GAMES:. Magnolia (1-7) at Bryan Rudder...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM TAKING PART IN DISTRICT SWIM MEET
Members of the Brenham High School Swim Team are taking part in the District Swim Meet, which begins today (Friday) at the Michael D. Holland Aquatic Center in Magnolia. Brenham is sending 18 swimmers to the meet to compete in a variety of individual and relay events. They will be...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL SWIM TEAM MEMBERS PLACE AT DISTRICT MEET
DISTRICT SWIM MEET IN MAGNOLIA TODAY (FRIDAY) (Top 6 finishers in each event advance to Regionals February 3-4 at the Texas A&M Natatorium in College Station) (All three teams consist of the same members: Strider Lochiel, Wesley Fleetwood, Zachary Schulke, Tyler Lindemann, Richard Fleetwood, Steve Arguello, Levi Dupont, and Alex Dallmeyer)
kwhi.com
BLINN HOLDING DEDICATION OF REMODELED BASEBALL FACILITIES
The Blinn College Baseball Team is inviting the public to the dedication of their remodeled facilities at Leroy Dreyer Field on the Brenham campus. The ceremony takes place tomorrow (Friday) at 10:30am. Leroy Dreyer Field was closed last season in order to undergo a multi-million renovation project that includes a...
kwhi.com
CUBS DROP GAME TO BRYAN RUDDER 66-53
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team dropped another district contest as they lost to Bryan Rudder at home last (Tuesday) night 66-53. Rudder jumped out to an early 19-12 lead in the first quarter. However, the Cubs battled back, and outscored the Rangers 18-14 in the second quarter to cut it down to a 33-30 lead at halftime.
kwhi.com
#5 BUCCANEER WOMEN KNOCK OFF ANGELINA 69-57
When Angelina College not only rallied out of a 15-point deficit but also took a lead over the fifth-ranked Blinn College women's basketball team, the host Buccaneers proved they were game for a tough Region XIV bout. Blinn weathered Angelina's valiant rally before flexing its muscles late for a decisive...
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS BEAT IOLA TO MOVE INTO TIE FOR THIRD
The Burton Lady Panther Basketball Team avenged an early season loss to the Iola Lady Bulldogs with a 59-44 victory last (Tuesday) night at the Burton High School Gym. Iola won a close first quarter 10-9, but then Burton bounced back to outscore them 12-8 in the second quarter. The Lady Panthers took a 21-18 lead into the locker room at half time.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CSI COMPETES IN FIRST LEGO LEAGUE
Sixth graders from the Brenham CSI Program took part in the international robotics competition, First Lego League, this past Saturday. Brenham sent six teams to the competition, which was held at the Oakcrest Intermediate School in Cypress. This year’s theme for First Lego League was Super Powered. Teams were...
kwhi.com
LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY
An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
kwhi.com
BONNIE BRINKMEYER RUNNING FOR BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A longtime Brenham ISD educator has announced her candidacy for the Brenham School Board. Bonnie Brinkmeyer is seeking election to the position formerly held by Mark Schneider before he resigned in May. A Brenham native, Brinkmeyer spent 38 years as a Brenham ISD teacher, HOSTS program director, assistant principal, principal at Krause Elementary and Brenham Middle Schools, and district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and accountability. She retired in 2017 but remained a volunteer.
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION INTRODUCES SPRING 2023 INTERNS
Faith Mission gives a warm welcome to its newest spring interns. Gary Darby and Thalia Bond are spending part of their spring semester with Faith Mission through their courses at Prairie View A&M University. Since 2009, Faith Mission has provided field practicum and real world training to students and prospective social workers from colleges and universities around the state.
kwhi.com
AROUND $60,000 RAISED AT BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS ‘PURSE BINGO’
The Brenham GameChangers put on the next installment of their 5th Annual “Purse Bingo” fundraiser Thursday night, raising money to support local youth and their activities. The event treated a sold-out crowd of 580 guests to Bingo games for 30 designer purses, a bucket drawing, and food and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD RECOGNIZED FOR ACHIEVEMENTS IN FARM FRESH CHALLENGE
Brenham ISD’s Child Nutrition Department has been commended by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller for successfully completing the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) 2022 Fall Farm Fresh Challenge. During the month of October, Brenham ISD offered locally sourced Texas foods and provided garden-based learning activities to strengthen students’...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AIRPORT MASTER PLAN WORKSHOP POSTPONED
Update @ 9:55 a.m.: The master plan workshop planned for tomorrow (Thursday) at the Brenham Municipal Airport has been postponed. A new workshop date will be announced as soon as schedules are finalized. Original Story @ 9 a.m.: The Brenham Municipal Airport will host a master plan workshop tomorrow (Thursday)...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. BUSINESSES RECEIVE HONORS AT TOURISM AWARDS
Washington County businesses and organizations were recognized recently for their work in impacting tourism in the community. The Visit Brenham/Washington County Destination Marketing Organization held an awards party to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of local tourism partners. Awards presented at the event include (award descriptions courtesy Visit Brenham):. Local Love...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM QUALITY MEAT CELEBRATING FIRST ANNIVERSARY
Brenham Quality Meat Market is inviting the public to attend their one-year anniversary, which starts this Friday. Owners Ben and Debbie Lubojasky say they have served over 25,000 people during their inaugural year. Brenham Quality Meat is located at 509 South Market Street, and the celebration is their way of...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN ELECTROCUTED AFTER CAR HITS UTILITY POLE
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday morning. DPS reports around 11:15 a.m., a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Urania Sweet was traveling northbound on County Road 304, near Stoneham, when it hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. Sweet put her car in reverse. According to...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY WILL NOT PURSUE ACTION IN HOHLT PARK CASE
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken says she will not take further action on the case involving Sunday’s discovery of fetal remains at Hohlt Park. Renken said in a statement this (Thursday) morning that upon reviewing the facts of the investigation, “there are no charges that can be brought under the law, and no felony offense was committed.”
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON-ON-THE-BRAZOS TO SOON BEGIN $44 MILLION RENOVATION PROJECT
Big changes are coming at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. A $44 million renovation project is set to begin using $34 million secured through the Texas Legislature and $10 million being raised through a capital campaign organized by the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation. Site Manager Jonathan Failor says this is a...
Comments / 0