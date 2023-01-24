The Brenham Cub Basketball Team dropped another district contest as they lost to Bryan Rudder at home last (Tuesday) night 66-53. Rudder jumped out to an early 19-12 lead in the first quarter. However, the Cubs battled back, and outscored the Rangers 18-14 in the second quarter to cut it down to a 33-30 lead at halftime.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO