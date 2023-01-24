Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM TAKING PART IN DISTRICT SWIM MEET
Members of the Brenham High School Swim Team are taking part in the District Swim Meet, which begins today (Friday) at the Michael D. Holland Aquatic Center in Magnolia. Brenham is sending 18 swimmers to the meet to compete in a variety of individual and relay events. They will be...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL SWIM TEAM MEMBERS PLACE AT DISTRICT MEET
DISTRICT SWIM MEET IN MAGNOLIA TODAY (FRIDAY) (Top 6 finishers in each event advance to Regionals February 3-4 at the Texas A&M Natatorium in College Station) (All three teams consist of the same members: Strider Lochiel, Wesley Fleetwood, Zachary Schulke, Tyler Lindemann, Richard Fleetwood, Steve Arguello, Levi Dupont, and Alex Dallmeyer)
kwhi.com
AROUND $60,000 RAISED AT BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS ‘PURSE BINGO’
The Brenham GameChangers put on the next installment of their 5th Annual “Purse Bingo” fundraiser Thursday night, raising money to support local youth and their activities. The event treated a sold-out crowd of 580 guests to Bingo games for 30 designer purses, a bucket drawing, and food and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS ON THE ROAD AT LAKE CREEK TONIGHT (FRIDAY)
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team is on the road tonight (Friday) and still looking for their first district win as they face Lake Creek. Brenham is 0-8 in district, while Lake Creek is 4-4. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 6:30pm. OTHER DISTRICT 21-5A GAMES:. Magnolia (1-7) at Bryan Rudder...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO HOST CUB SOCCER
Brenham Cub Soccer will be this week’s featured guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Boys’ Soccer Coach Craig Boggan will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning to talk about the soccer program. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m....
kwhi.com
CUB AND CUBETTE SOCCER AGAINST A&M CONSOLIDATED
A&M Consoldiated (1-0) at Brenham Cubs (0-1) at 7pm. Bryan Rudder (0-1) at Magnolia West (0-1) Montgomery (1-0) at Lake Creek (0-1) Magnolia (1-0) at College Station (1-0) Brenham Cubettes (0-1) at A&M Consolidated (1-0) at 7pm. Magnolia West (0-1) at Bryan Rudder (0-1) Lake Creek (1-0) at Montgomery (1-0)
KBTX.com
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people gather each year for the Texas Renaissance Festival. It’s a place filled with homemade costumes, turkey legs and themes. Recently, there was speculation of whether the Texas Ren Fest will return for its 49th season. An advertisement in the magazine called...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CSI COMPETES IN FIRST LEGO LEAGUE
Sixth graders from the Brenham CSI Program took part in the international robotics competition, First Lego League, this past Saturday. Brenham sent six teams to the competition, which was held at the Oakcrest Intermediate School in Cypress. This year’s theme for First Lego League was Super Powered. Teams were...
kwhi.com
CUB AND CUBETTE SOCCER TEAMS FALL IN DISTRICT OPENERS
The Brenham Cub Soccer Team dropped their district opener to Magnolia 4-2 last (Tuesday) night. The Cubs got a couple of first half goals from Ivan Salazar and Diego Torres, and the game was tied 2-2 at halftime. Yeibin Ortiz had assists on both goals. However, the Bulldogs scored two...
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION INTRODUCES SPRING 2023 INTERNS
Faith Mission gives a warm welcome to its newest spring interns. Gary Darby and Thalia Bond are spending part of their spring semester with Faith Mission through their courses at Prairie View A&M University. Since 2009, Faith Mission has provided field practicum and real world training to students and prospective social workers from colleges and universities around the state.
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS BEAT IOLA TO MOVE INTO TIE FOR THIRD
The Burton Lady Panther Basketball Team avenged an early season loss to the Iola Lady Bulldogs with a 59-44 victory last (Tuesday) night at the Burton High School Gym. Iola won a close first quarter 10-9, but then Burton bounced back to outscore them 12-8 in the second quarter. The Lady Panthers took a 21-18 lead into the locker room at half time.
kwhi.com
SCHEEL REACHES 1,000 POINTS AS CUBETTES BEAT RUDDER
After suffering a tough loss to A&M Consolidated this past Friday, the Brenham Cubette Basketball Team bounced back to get a big 51-48 district victory over Bryan Rudder on the road last (Tuesday) night. It was a milestone night for junior guard Halle Scheel, who scored her 1,000th career point...
kwhi.com
BLINN BASEBALL PREVIEW: A NEW ERA BEGINS
A new era of baseball is underway at Blinn College. A revamped roster led by accomplished first-year head coach Dusty Hart will take the field at freshly renovated Leroy Dreyer Field at 4 p.m. Friday for its season-opening home tilt against Weatherford College. Hart, a national championship-winning skipper who spent...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD RECOGNIZED FOR ACHIEVEMENTS IN FARM FRESH CHALLENGE
Brenham ISD’s Child Nutrition Department has been commended by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller for successfully completing the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) 2022 Fall Farm Fresh Challenge. During the month of October, Brenham ISD offered locally sourced Texas foods and provided garden-based learning activities to strengthen students’...
kwhi.com
BONNIE BRINKMEYER RUNNING FOR BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A longtime Brenham ISD educator has announced her candidacy for the Brenham School Board. Bonnie Brinkmeyer is seeking election to the position formerly held by Mark Schneider before he resigned in May. A Brenham native, Brinkmeyer spent 38 years as a Brenham ISD teacher, HOSTS program director, assistant principal, principal at Krause Elementary and Brenham Middle Schools, and district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and accountability. She retired in 2017 but remained a volunteer.
kwhi.com
#5 BUCCANEER WOMEN KNOCK OFF ANGELINA 69-57
When Angelina College not only rallied out of a 15-point deficit but also took a lead over the fifth-ranked Blinn College women's basketball team, the host Buccaneers proved they were game for a tough Region XIV bout. Blinn weathered Angelina's valiant rally before flexing its muscles late for a decisive...
28 new retailers now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball and Magnolia communities will see a number of new retailers open this year following several openings in 2022. This list is not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Appliances 4 Less. 701 E Main...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) with the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. The ribbon cutting is for the reveal of a new van and carport for the Boys & Girls Club, located at 1710 East Tom Green Street. The ribbon...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. BUSINESSES RECEIVE HONORS AT TOURISM AWARDS
Washington County businesses and organizations were recognized recently for their work in impacting tourism in the community. The Visit Brenham/Washington County Destination Marketing Organization held an awards party to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of local tourism partners. Awards presented at the event include (award descriptions courtesy Visit Brenham):. Local Love...
kwhi.com
LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY
An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
