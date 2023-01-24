Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Kingstowne location
Another Crumbl Cookies location is coming soon to Fairfax County. The chain, which serves up a rotating selection of fresh cookies, is set to open at 5810 Kingstowne Center sometime in the spring or summer, a company spokesperson tells FFXnow. “The store you are referring to is still under construction...
ffxnow.com
George Mason Enterprise Center to open in the Town of Herndon
A new economic development hub is officially open in the Town of Herndon. The George Mason Enterprise Center has opened in Office Evolution, a shared office space, at 205 Van Buren Street to support small and emerging businesses in an effort to support Herndon’s economic growth. A ribbon cutting...
ffxnow.com
SCOOP: New name, new ownership and new mission for Reston’s Roer’s Zoofari
Roer’s Zoofari, a popular zoo and safari in Reston, is under new ownership and will reopen as Nova Wild in early March. Nova Wild says it plans to revitalize the local treasure and create a non-profit, community-focused zoo for children of all ages. “Our intent is to revitalize a...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 24, 2023
Good Tuesday evening! Today we published 8 articles that were read a total of 7204 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 24, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
ffxnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 109 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $160,000 while the most expensive was $2,155,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 560 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ffxnow.com
Monarch Tysons: Where luxury reigns — arriving spring 2023
The Tysons location you want. The luxurious features and finishes you desire. The thoughtful amenities you deserve. This is Monarch — Tysons’ only new high-rise condominium building — opening Spring 2023. Monarch offers exceptional privacy, serene outdoor spaces, white glove services, stunning interiors, and incredible views. Complementing...
ffxnow.com
After deadly crash, county to study lighting, cost of removing hills on Lee Chapel Road
With its lone survivor still hospitalized, this month’s crash that killed two teens on Lee Chapel Road has spurred Fairfax County to step up its efforts to address long-standing concerns about the safety of the key Fairfax Station th0roughfare. During its meeting yesterday (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of...
ffxnow.com
Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses
Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
ffxnow.com
Mental health services, pedestrian safety and police retention are top Fairfax County priorities in 2023
Fairfax County’s top priorities for 2023 will be increasing mental health services, boosting police retention, addressing commercial office vacancies, and improving pedestrian safety, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says. Adequately addressing those needs, though, requires more financial help and local authority from Virginia’s General Assembly, he told FFXnow...
ffxnow.com
Metro maintenance plans will shut down some Tysons area service this summer
Just three years after going a full season without Metro, Fairfax County’s Orange Line stations will again be subjected to an extended summer shutdown, as the transit agency works to upgrade some of its equipment. As part of a larger maintenance work plan, the Vienna, Dunn Loring and West...
ffxnow.com
Vienna poised to reduce pickleball availability at Glyndon Park due to noise complaints
The nationwide face-off between pickleball enthusiasts and homeowners has arrived in the Town of Vienna. In the hopes of quieting resident noise complaints, the town council is set to vote on Monday (Jan. 30) to reduce pickleball play to three days per week at the courts in Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street NE).
ffxnow.com
Safety improvements planned for ‘disaster’ streetscape along Columbia Pike
A stretch of roadside along Columbia Pike referred to as a “disaster” in a recent meeting — near where four people were struck by a driver last year — could be getting some safety-focused upgrades. On Monday (Jan. 23), Fairfax County presented plans for a “Complete...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Reston Association’s Larry Butler to retire after more than 40-year career
Reston Association‘s COO Larry Butler is officially retiring after more than 40 years with the organization. His retirement comes after a lengthy career with RA that began when he took a position as a seasonal employee in the spring of 1982. “Most memorable for me are the life-long friends...
ffxnow.com
Photos: Upgrade of Reston Town Center’s public spaces nearly finished
Reston Town Center’s main public spaces have gotten a facelift. A visual look shows that much of the work on the public spaces is completed or underway, bringing new life to areas that have been untouched for more than 30 years. Upgrades to the pavilion include two fire pits...
ffxnow.com
Tractor-trailer crash spills sewage at Springfield Mixing Bowl, creating backups
A tractor-trailer carrying sewage flipped over on I-395 in Springfield earlier today (Thursday), resulting in a tough morning commute for drivers headed away from D.C. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported at 7:35 a.m. that the vehicle had overturned and spilled its contents on the southbound I-395 ramp to southbound I-95. All lanes were blocked.
ffxnow.com
DEVELOPING: Pedestrian seriously injured by crash on Van Buren Street in Herndon
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, the Herndon Police Department says. The crash has prompted a full closure of Van Buren Street between Spring Street and Aspen Drive “for accident reconstruction,” according to police. This is the...
ffxnow.com
Aging Well: Smart ways to boost your brain health
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Just as you can improve your general physical health with good habits, so too can you improve the health of your brain — boosting your memory and mental agility, as well as reducing your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
Comments / 0