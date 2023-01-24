ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Crumbl Cookies to open Kingstowne location

Another Crumbl Cookies location is coming soon to Fairfax County. The chain, which serves up a rotating selection of fresh cookies, is set to open at 5810 Kingstowne Center sometime in the spring or summer, a company spokesperson tells FFXnow. “The store you are referring to is still under construction...
George Mason Enterprise Center to open in the Town of Herndon

A new economic development hub is officially open in the Town of Herndon. The George Mason Enterprise Center has opened in Office Evolution, a shared office space, at 205 Van Buren Street to support small and emerging businesses in an effort to support Herndon’s economic growth. A ribbon cutting...
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 24, 2023

Good Tuesday evening! Today we published 8 articles that were read a total of 7204 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 24, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax

Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
Monarch Tysons: Where luxury reigns — arriving spring 2023

The Tysons location you want. The luxurious features and finishes you desire. The thoughtful amenities you deserve. This is Monarch — Tysons’ only new high-rise condominium building — opening Spring 2023. Monarch offers exceptional privacy, serene outdoor spaces, white glove services, stunning interiors, and incredible views. Complementing...
Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses

Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
Mental health services, pedestrian safety and police retention are top Fairfax County priorities in 2023

Fairfax County’s top priorities for 2023 will be increasing mental health services, boosting police retention, addressing commercial office vacancies, and improving pedestrian safety, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says. Adequately addressing those needs, though, requires more financial help and local authority from Virginia’s General Assembly, he told FFXnow...
Tractor-trailer crash spills sewage at Springfield Mixing Bowl, creating backups

A tractor-trailer carrying sewage flipped over on I-395 in Springfield earlier today (Thursday), resulting in a tough morning commute for drivers headed away from D.C. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported at 7:35 a.m. that the vehicle had overturned and spilled its contents on the southbound I-395 ramp to southbound I-95. All lanes were blocked.
Aging Well: Smart ways to boost your brain health

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Just as you can improve your general physical health with good habits, so too can you improve the health of your brain — boosting your memory and mental agility, as well as reducing your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
