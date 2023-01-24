Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Metro maintenance plans will shut down some Tysons area service this summer
Just three years after going a full season without Metro, Fairfax County’s Orange Line stations will again be subjected to an extended summer shutdown, as the transit agency works to upgrade some of its equipment. As part of a larger maintenance work plan, the Vienna, Dunn Loring and West...
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
ffxnow.com
Safety improvements planned for ‘disaster’ streetscape along Columbia Pike
A stretch of roadside along Columbia Pike referred to as a “disaster” in a recent meeting — near where four people were struck by a driver last year — could be getting some safety-focused upgrades. On Monday (Jan. 23), Fairfax County presented plans for a “Complete...
D.C.’s Northern Bus Garage Will Be Home To All Electric Fleet When It Reopens
Two pieces of Metro’s electric bus future fell into place Wednesday: the official word that Northern Bus Garage will be an electric bus-only facility when it reopens in 2027; and Metro’s first large order of electric buses will start to arrive late this winter and will hit the streets shortly thereafter.
ffxnow.com
After deadly crash, county to study lighting, cost of removing hills on Lee Chapel Road
With its lone survivor still hospitalized, this month’s crash that killed two teens on Lee Chapel Road has spurred Fairfax County to step up its efforts to address long-standing concerns about the safety of the key Fairfax Station th0roughfare. During its meeting yesterday (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of...
ffxnow.com
Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses
Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
FCPD Arrests Former Arlington Teachers Union Leader — “A former president of the Arlington teachers union, who was ousted last spring, has been charged with embezzling more than $400,000″ from the Arlington Education Association, whose headquarters are in Bailey’s Crossroads, just inside Fairfax County’s borders. Ingrid Gant was arrested Monday (Jan. 23) and faces four counts of embezzlement. [ARLnow]
ffxnow.com
Vienna poised to reduce pickleball availability at Glyndon Park due to noise complaints
The nationwide face-off between pickleball enthusiasts and homeowners has arrived in the Town of Vienna. In the hopes of quieting resident noise complaints, the town council is set to vote on Monday (Jan. 30) to reduce pickleball play to three days per week at the courts in Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street NE).
ffxnow.com
SCOOP: New name, new ownership and new mission for Reston’s Roer’s Zoofari
Roer’s Zoofari, a popular zoo and safari in Reston, is under new ownership and will reopen as Nova Wild in early March. Nova Wild says it plans to revitalize the local treasure and create a non-profit, community-focused zoo for children of all ages. “Our intent is to revitalize a...
ffxnow.com
Mental health services, pedestrian safety and police retention are top Fairfax County priorities in 2023
Fairfax County’s top priorities for 2023 will be increasing mental health services, boosting police retention, addressing commercial office vacancies, and improving pedestrian safety, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says. Adequately addressing those needs, though, requires more financial help and local authority from Virginia’s General Assembly, he told FFXnow...
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
ffxnow.com
County settles on land for future arts center in Reston
The location of Reston’s future arts center is officially inching closer to realization. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ meeting today (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a board matter selecting Block J — near the intersection of Sunset Hills Road and Town Center Parkway — as the location for nearly 60,000-square-foot future arts center.
fox5dc.com
Arlington officials want to turn empty office spaces into urban farms
ARLINGTON, Va. - Commercial real estate was hit hard by the pandemic, and as a result, empty office space is a problem many areas are still dealing with. In Arlington County, officials think businesses like urban farms may help the county grow revenue and plant new economic roots. Area 2...
Fairfax County gets $20,000 grant to remove invasive species
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it. That's the message from Fairfax County Park officials. The beautiful bug comes from Asia and is invasive to the area. Their voracious appetite makes them a major threat to plants and local wineries. Spotted lanternflies especially love...
ffxnow.com
Photos: Upgrade of Reston Town Center’s public spaces nearly finished
Reston Town Center’s main public spaces have gotten a facelift. A visual look shows that much of the work on the public spaces is completed or underway, bringing new life to areas that have been untouched for more than 30 years. Upgrades to the pavilion include two fire pits...
ffxnow.com
George Mason Enterprise Center to open in the Town of Herndon
A new economic development hub is officially open in the Town of Herndon. The George Mason Enterprise Center has opened in Office Evolution, a shared office space, at 205 Van Buren Street to support small and emerging businesses in an effort to support Herndon’s economic growth. A ribbon cutting...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
ffxnow.com
The Providence: Sophisticated assisted living in Fairfax
On the edge of Vienna, The Providence shines with nurturing and innovative boutique-style assisted living and memory care surrounded by renowned arts and cultural venues and experiences. Combining the elegance of a luxury rental community, the extravagance of a best-in-class hospitality experience, and just the right amount of individualized support...
I-95 North in Spotsylvania shut down by crash, detour underway
Drivers take note: All lanes of I-95 North in Spotsylvania County remain closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. The crash occurred at the 117.4 mile marker, which is near Exit 118, Thornburg.
WUSA
Overturned tractor trailer spills sewage on I-95 roadway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Drivers in the area of Interstate 395 and Interstate 95 southbound at the Springfield interchange in Fairfax County should expect delays due to a crash with an overturned tanker truck. A tanker truck carrying sewage overturned on the ramp from I-395 to 1-95 southbound near...
