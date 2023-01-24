ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses

Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

FCPD Arrests Former Arlington Teachers Union Leader — “A former president of the Arlington teachers union, who was ousted last spring, has been charged with embezzling more than $400,000″ from the Arlington Education Association, whose headquarters are in Bailey’s Crossroads, just inside Fairfax County’s borders. Ingrid Gant was arrested Monday (Jan. 23) and faces four counts of embezzlement. [ARLnow]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Mental health services, pedestrian safety and police retention are top Fairfax County priorities in 2023

Fairfax County’s top priorities for 2023 will be increasing mental health services, boosting police retention, addressing commercial office vacancies, and improving pedestrian safety, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says. Adequately addressing those needs, though, requires more financial help and local authority from Virginia’s General Assembly, he told FFXnow...
Inside Nova

Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center

Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County settles on land for future arts center in Reston

The location of Reston’s future arts center is officially inching closer to realization. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ meeting today (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a board matter selecting Block J — near the intersection of Sunset Hills Road and Town Center Parkway — as the location for nearly 60,000-square-foot future arts center.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

George Mason Enterprise Center to open in the Town of Herndon

A new economic development hub is officially open in the Town of Herndon. The George Mason Enterprise Center has opened in Office Evolution, a shared office space, at 205 Van Buren Street to support small and emerging businesses in an effort to support Herndon’s economic growth. A ribbon cutting...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax

Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

The Providence: Sophisticated assisted living in Fairfax

On the edge of Vienna, The Providence shines with nurturing and innovative boutique-style assisted living and memory care surrounded by renowned arts and cultural venues and experiences. Combining the elegance of a luxury rental community, the extravagance of a best-in-class hospitality experience, and just the right amount of individualized support...
VIENNA, VA
WUSA

Overturned tractor trailer spills sewage on I-95 roadway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Drivers in the area of Interstate 395 and Interstate 95 southbound at the Springfield interchange in Fairfax County should expect delays due to a crash with an overturned tanker truck. A tanker truck carrying sewage overturned on the ramp from I-395 to 1-95 southbound near...

