Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

The Future of Witherell: First, A History

To understand how Nathaniel Witherell arrived at this moment of intense deliberation over its future, it helps to understand the history of how the institution that has served Greenwich for more than 100 years evolved into the elder care facility that exists today. The deeply intertwined relationship between Witherell and...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

News Briefs: January 27

Greenwich Fire Dept. Dispatched to Help Westchester County. On January 19th, The Greenwich Fire Department received a request for aid from Westchester County. The Sound Beach Water Rescue Unit/Dive Team was then dispatched to respond to the Westchester County Airport for an incident involving a missing aircraft. Later that evening, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area next to Rye Lake. Neither occupant of the aircraft survived.
GREENWICH, CT
myrye.com

Rye Library Investigates Systemic Racism at March Event

The Coalition for Understanding Racism through Education (CURE), in partnership with The Lorraine Hansberry Coalition (LHC) and five Westchester public libraries including the Rye Free Reading Room, will host the third annual “Five Towns: One Book,” a series of free events. CURE is a local volunteer, advocacy group in Larchmont and Mamaroneck that works to educate our about the structures and implications of systemic racism in our country’s institutions, as a critical part of dismantling it.
RYE, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
NORWALK, CT
myrye.com

Eating Rye: Brian Lewis of OKO Rye

Eating Rye is an occasional feature to meet the chefs and other professionals in the restaurant kitchens across Rye. When you dine-in, pick-up or call for delivery these are the folks working hard for you, your friends & family and your taste buds. Today we meet Brian Lewis of OKO...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull office building sells for $1.9M

TRUMBULL — A Madison Avenue office building has changed hands. Turkey Point Properties, LLC, has purchased the 18,000-square-foot office building at 4154 Madison Ave. for $1,937,500. "The property is primarily occupied by allied health professionals and has been well maintained by the seller; however, it has a 35 percent...
TRUMBULL, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Beaches in Stamford, CT you’ve got to Visit

If you’re looking for some amazing beaches in Stamford, CT to visit this summer, look no further. We’ve put together a great list for you. Stamford, Connecticut is home to some pretty spectacular things, like UConn & Sacred Heart University, the Stamford Cone (a mind-blowing huge stained-glass pavilion), and the World Wrestling Federation.
STAMFORD, CT

