MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
greenwichsentinel.com
The Future of Witherell: First, A History
To understand how Nathaniel Witherell arrived at this moment of intense deliberation over its future, it helps to understand the history of how the institution that has served Greenwich for more than 100 years evolved into the elder care facility that exists today. The deeply intertwined relationship between Witherell and...
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: January 27
Greenwich Fire Dept. Dispatched to Help Westchester County. On January 19th, The Greenwich Fire Department received a request for aid from Westchester County. The Sound Beach Water Rescue Unit/Dive Team was then dispatched to respond to the Westchester County Airport for an incident involving a missing aircraft. Later that evening, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area next to Rye Lake. Neither occupant of the aircraft survived.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Sustainability, Coffee for Good partner for first Speaker Series
The Greenwich Sustainability Committee, in partnership with Coffee for Good, announce “A Farmer’s Perspective on Food + Climate Change” the first Speaker Series of 2023. The event is free, and will be held at Coffee for Good on Tuesday, January 31 from 12:30 – 1:30 pm.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
myrye.com
Rye Library Investigates Systemic Racism at March Event
The Coalition for Understanding Racism through Education (CURE), in partnership with The Lorraine Hansberry Coalition (LHC) and five Westchester public libraries including the Rye Free Reading Room, will host the third annual “Five Towns: One Book,” a series of free events. CURE is a local volunteer, advocacy group in Larchmont and Mamaroneck that works to educate our about the structures and implications of systemic racism in our country’s institutions, as a critical part of dismantling it.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
myrye.com
Eating Rye: Brian Lewis of OKO Rye
Eating Rye is an occasional feature to meet the chefs and other professionals in the restaurant kitchens across Rye. When you dine-in, pick-up or call for delivery these are the folks working hard for you, your friends & family and your taste buds. Today we meet Brian Lewis of OKO...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Broken elevator strands seniors, people with disabilities in Norwalk once again
State Sen. Bob Duff is calling for "immediate action," saying an elevator outage at a Norwalk apartment complex is leaving seniors and people with disabilities trapped in their apartments - and not for the first time.
wiltonbulletin.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull office building sells for $1.9M
TRUMBULL — A Madison Avenue office building has changed hands. Turkey Point Properties, LLC, has purchased the 18,000-square-foot office building at 4154 Madison Ave. for $1,937,500. "The property is primarily occupied by allied health professionals and has been well maintained by the seller; however, it has a 35 percent...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Beaches in Stamford, CT you’ve got to Visit
If you’re looking for some amazing beaches in Stamford, CT to visit this summer, look no further. We’ve put together a great list for you. Stamford, Connecticut is home to some pretty spectacular things, like UConn & Sacred Heart University, the Stamford Cone (a mind-blowing huge stained-glass pavilion), and the World Wrestling Federation.
Bridgeport couple celebrates 45 years of marriage on National Spouses Day
The Greens have been together since high school. Mary and Lenny are both executive pastors at City Wide Church and run Park City Initiative Corporation, a nonprofit that serves the community through a food pantry and children's programs.
1,200-Pound Horse Stuck Under Fence Rescued By Firefighters In Stamford
Firefighters in Fairfield County rescued a 1,200-pound horse who was stuck under a fence. Stamford firefighters responded to June Road around 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 to a stable in the rear of the property where a 20-year-old horse named Tex was down and partially stuck under a fence, said Captain Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department.
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
