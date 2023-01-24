ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Public Invited to Nature Art Showcase and Sale on February 3 & 4

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The public is invited to attend the Seventh Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale being held on February 3 and 4 in downtown Franklin. (Photo above: The Allegheny River in Warren, PA. Credit: Kirby Neubert of Seneca, PA) The event is free. This indoor art...
FRANKLIN, PA
Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Jefferson County: Weather Capital of the World

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County is best known as the home of Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most famous weather prognosticator, but there is a lot more going on all year long to attract outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and travelers of all types. For more than 136...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Carson Hill Road

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Brady Township. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Wednesday, January 25, this crash happened on Carson Hill Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
DUBOIS, PA
Corsica Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash regarding a Corsica man who was injured during a rollover crash on Route 28 in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, the crash happened at 3:39 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on State Route 28, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.
CORSICA, PA
Discovery Materials Delivered to Defense in Child Endangerment Case

Layman’s case has caught the public’s attention since charges were filed against her in May 2022. President Judge Marie T. Veon continued a January 24th Plea Court hearing until February 21 after learning from the defendant that she still hadn’t seen the prosecution’s discovery materials. “(Judge...
FRANKLIN, PA
GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
CLEARFIELD, PA
Two Sentenced to Prison for Participation in Drug Trafficking Ring

United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand sentenced James Williams Jr., age 58, of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, to 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, Williams was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to meth users.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Nilla Wafers Cheesecake

2 – 8 oz. packages of cream cheese, soft. -Preheat oven to 375 degrees. -Beat cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and vanilla together well. -Put a Nabisco Nilla wafer in each foil cupcake baking cup. -Fill foil cupcake baking cup about 2/3 full with cheesecake mix. -Bake for 17 minutes.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

