Public Invited to Nature Art Showcase and Sale on February 3 & 4
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The public is invited to attend the Seventh Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale being held on February 3 and 4 in downtown Franklin. (Photo above: The Allegheny River in Warren, PA. Credit: Kirby Neubert of Seneca, PA) The event is free. This indoor art...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Tractor-Trailer ‘Traveling Too Fast for Conditions’ Leaves Roadway, Strikes Embankment on I-80
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police say tractor-trailer traveling too fast for roadway conditions went through a median and struck an embankment on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. According to PSP DuBois, this crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 west, in...
Brookville H&R Block Tax Tips: Can I Get a Tax Refund Loan? Fact vs. Fiction
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville H&R Block submitted the following article: Can I Get a Tax Refund Loan? Fact vs. Fiction. (Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) You could wait patiently for your tax refund during tax season. It’s part of the process, right? And, while...
Police: Local Man Cancels Check to Truck Repair Shop Because He ‘Was Not Satisfied’
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was charged after he allegedly canceled a large check because he was not satisfied with repair work done on his truck in Bradford Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 24, a Woodland shop did repair...
Jefferson County: Weather Capital of the World
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County is best known as the home of Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most famous weather prognosticator, but there is a lot more going on all year long to attract outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and travelers of all types. For more than 136...
Punxsy Woman Loses Control of SUV, Strikes Guide Rails on Both Sides of Bells Mills Cloe Road
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a crash that occurred on Bells Mills Cloe Road on January 17. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, this crash occurred on Bells Mills Cloe Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County, around 10:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17.
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Carson Hill Road
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Brady Township. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Wednesday, January 25, this crash happened on Carson Hill Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Corsica Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash regarding a Corsica man who was injured during a rollover crash on Route 28 in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, the crash happened at 3:39 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on State Route 28, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.
Discovery Materials Delivered to Defense in Child Endangerment Case
Layman’s case has caught the public’s attention since charges were filed against her in May 2022. President Judge Marie T. Veon continued a January 24th Plea Court hearing until February 21 after learning from the defendant that she still hadn’t seen the prosecution’s discovery materials. “(Judge...
GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
Two Sentenced to Prison for Participation in Drug Trafficking Ring
United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand sentenced James Williams Jr., age 58, of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, to 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, Williams was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to meth users.
School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]. School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and...
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Child Endangerment Case Postponed Again Due to Prosecution’s Failure to Produce Discovery Files to Defense
(Photo above: Cain and Emily Layman outside the Venango County Courthouse.) According to court documents, 23-year-old Emily Layman was scheduled for Plea Court, which is a hearing in which a defendant can enter a guilty or not guilty plea. “It didn’t really go the way we expected,” Layman told exploreVenango.com....
Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Nilla Wafers Cheesecake
2 – 8 oz. packages of cream cheese, soft. -Preheat oven to 375 degrees. -Beat cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and vanilla together well. -Put a Nabisco Nilla wafer in each foil cupcake baking cup. -Fill foil cupcake baking cup about 2/3 full with cheesecake mix. -Bake for 17 minutes.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Jefferson County Weather: What to Expect from the Winter Storm Coming to Western PA
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for January 25th between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Snow showers are set to begin in the night, mainly after 5:00 a.m. It’s expected that snow accumulation will be less than one inch overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 25 degrees.
