Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Jessica McElrath – 40 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Jessica McElrath, age 40, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Saturday, January 28th of 2023, at the Vine Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the East View Cemetery. Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 25, 2023
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor. She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of...
radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
radionwtn.com
Quinn Chapel Added To National Register
Paris, Tenn.–It’s official! Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris has been named to the National Register of Historic Places. The Quinn Chapel nomination has moved steadily through the required phases, from the Paris Historic Zoning Board to the Tennessee Historical Commission Review Board and has now been approved by the National Park Service.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Total Now At $167,888
Paris, Tenn.–With 22 slates of items and a silent auction combined in one today, the grand total raised by the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $167,888. With items donated by the Puryear community, Harrelson Beta Club, Office on Aging and Northwest Nutrition, the auctioneer was Noel Hatman and the Paris Quota Club manned the phones.
radionwtn.com
135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Sheriff’s Academy To Start February 9
Union City, Tenn.–Have you ever wondered how a crime scene is really investigated? Sign up for the 2023 Obion County Sheriff’s Academy and they will show you. Sheriff Karl Jackson said this is a fun and free opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about how the sheriff’s office does what they do every day. The sessions start February 9. Contact the sheriff’s office by calling or on its Facebook page for an application.
radionwtn.com
Basketball Homecoming Activities Highlight Week At UC
Union City, Tenn.–Week-long basketball homecoming activities at Union City Schools will culminate with a high school hoop doubleheader between the Tornado teams and Milan Friday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. Fun daily assemblies at the high school that included multiple games and competitions, and system-wide dress-up days enjoyed by...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
KFVS12
Stolen van found at salvage yard
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
radionwtn.com
Blake Kennedy Selected For USDA Future Leaders Program
Murray, Ky.–The Hutson School of Agriculture in Murray State has announced that two of its students have been selected to attend the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum Future Leaders in Agriculture Program. They are Blake Kennedy of Puryear, an Agriculture Education Specialist graduate student; and Ellie McGowan of Freedonia, Ky.,...
radionwtn.com
Bicentennial Music Event To Feature Civil War Songs
Paris, Tenn.–Tickets are on sale for a Paris-Henry County Bicentennial Music event featuring Civil War songs. “Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends” will be presented at 7 p.m. February 4 at the Paris Academy for the Arts. During the American Civil War, songs supporting the war effort...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
radionwtn.com
Baptist Cancer Center Earns National Accreditation From Commission on Cancer
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at Baptist Cancer Center-Union City. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, Baptist Cancer Center-Union City takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care. “This accomplishment benefits our cancer patients. Obtaining this accreditation means that the Baptist Cancer Center in Union City is consistently meeting a high set of standards,” said Skipper Bondurant, administrator and chief executive officer at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City.
radionwtn.com
STEAM Activities Make Learning Fun
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Middle School’s 5th grade students recently worked together to create a colorful piece of art by integrating science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics [STEAM] into one fun project. Under the instruction of 5th grade Science teachers Susan Kendall and Kari Walker, students combined classes to work...
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
radionwtn.com
Amari Bonds Makes History With 2,000th Point
Union City, Tenn.–After watching history being made in the girls’ game, the Union City boys weren’t about to let history repeat itself in the nightcap. The Golden Tornadoes – who earlier lost an overtime heartbreaker to Huntingdon when they blew a 20-point second-half lead – built a commanding advantage again early in Tuesday’s rematch and then finished off the Mustangs this time in a 67-50 triumph at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Schools Awarded $50,700 UTrust Grant
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County School System has received a total of $50,700 from Utrust to help the schools and school district to recognize and show appreciation to school employees. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins made application for the funds from Utrust to be distributed to schools for recognition activities...
Comments / 0