UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at Baptist Cancer Center-Union City. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, Baptist Cancer Center-Union City takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care. “This accomplishment benefits our cancer patients. Obtaining this accreditation means that the Baptist Cancer Center in Union City is consistently meeting a high set of standards,” said Skipper Bondurant, administrator and chief executive officer at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City.

1 DAY AGO