Obion Co. Sheriff’s Academy To Start February 9
Union City, Tenn.–Have you ever wondered how a crime scene is really investigated? Sign up for the 2023 Obion County Sheriff’s Academy and they will show you. Sheriff Karl Jackson said this is a fun and free opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about how the sheriff’s office does what they do every day. The sessions start February 9. Contact the sheriff’s office by calling or on its Facebook page for an application.
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
Quinn Chapel Added To National Register
Paris, Tenn.–It’s official! Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris has been named to the National Register of Historic Places. The Quinn Chapel nomination has moved steadily through the required phases, from the Paris Historic Zoning Board to the Tennessee Historical Commission Review Board and has now been approved by the National Park Service.
135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
Helping Hand Total Now At $167,888
Paris, Tenn.–With 22 slates of items and a silent auction combined in one today, the grand total raised by the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $167,888. With items donated by the Puryear community, Harrelson Beta Club, Office on Aging and Northwest Nutrition, the auctioneer was Noel Hatman and the Paris Quota Club manned the phones.
West Tennessee Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Hosting February 2023 Program
West Tenn.– The American Advertising Federation West Tennessee, a chapter of The American Advertising Federation (AAF), will be hosting their February 2023 program on the topic of self-publishing. “The Myths, Misinformation and Magic of Self-publishing Today” will be moderated by Merry Brown. She and panelists, Tim Johnson, Lisa Smart...
Paris Man Arrested On Arson & Vandalism Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man is being held on $50,000 bond after his arrest on multiple charges of arson, burglary and vandalism. The vandalism charges include painting grafitti on numerous buildings in downtown Paris. Paris Police Captain Jeramye Whitaker said Ethan Hammond was arrested today on warrants filed by the...
Basketball Homecoming Activities Highlight Week At UC
Union City, Tenn.–Week-long basketball homecoming activities at Union City Schools will culminate with a high school hoop doubleheader between the Tornado teams and Milan Friday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. Fun daily assemblies at the high school that included multiple games and competitions, and system-wide dress-up days enjoyed by...
STEAM Activities Make Learning Fun
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Middle School’s 5th grade students recently worked together to create a colorful piece of art by integrating science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics [STEAM] into one fun project. Under the instruction of 5th grade Science teachers Susan Kendall and Kari Walker, students combined classes to work...
Bicentennial Music Event To Feature Civil War Songs
Paris, Tenn.–Tickets are on sale for a Paris-Henry County Bicentennial Music event featuring Civil War songs. “Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends” will be presented at 7 p.m. February 4 at the Paris Academy for the Arts. During the American Civil War, songs supporting the war effort...
Amari Bonds Makes History With 2,000th Point
Union City, Tenn.–After watching history being made in the girls’ game, the Union City boys weren’t about to let history repeat itself in the nightcap. The Golden Tornadoes – who earlier lost an overtime heartbreaker to Huntingdon when they blew a 20-point second-half lead – built a commanding advantage again early in Tuesday’s rematch and then finished off the Mustangs this time in a 67-50 triumph at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
Henry County Schools Awarded $50,700 UTrust Grant
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County School System has received a total of $50,700 from Utrust to help the schools and school district to recognize and show appreciation to school employees. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins made application for the funds from Utrust to be distributed to schools for recognition activities...
Murray Man Arrested On Weapons, Drugs Charges
Murray, Ky.–A Murray man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a lengthy investigation and arrest involved a Kentucky State Police K9. Gabriel Gutierrez, age 38, was stopped on North 12th St. Thursday. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the KSP who deployed their K9 who conducted...
Baptist Cancer Center Earns National Accreditation From Commission on Cancer
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at Baptist Cancer Center-Union City. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, Baptist Cancer Center-Union City takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care. “This accomplishment benefits our cancer patients. Obtaining this accreditation means that the Baptist Cancer Center in Union City is consistently meeting a high set of standards,” said Skipper Bondurant, administrator and chief executive officer at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City.
Second Harvest Supplies Food Boxes For 88 Families
Paris, Tenn.–The Second Harvest distribution supplied food boxes for 88 families Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Paris. Elyse Bell said, “So many people were happy to receive meat, saying it had become so expensive for their budgets. Poultry, pork and beef were among the selections, as well as pot pies, pizza, cheese and lunch meat. Fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, bread and desserts rounded out the food boxes. It is always a blessing to share with our neighbors throughout the community.” Second Harvest photo.
Blake Kennedy Selected For USDA Future Leaders Program
Murray, Ky.–The Hutson School of Agriculture in Murray State has announced that two of its students have been selected to attend the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum Future Leaders in Agriculture Program. They are Blake Kennedy of Puryear, an Agriculture Education Specialist graduate student; and Ellie McGowan of Freedonia, Ky.,...
UTM To Host Online ACT Skills Workshops
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of online ACT prep courses throughout the winter for students who are preparing for the test. Online workshops will be held on six separate days, with students having the option of attending Math and Science or English and Reading sessions. The online courses will be held over Zoom, so participants must have access to a computer with audio and video capabilities.
Tyson Obion County Growers Win National Awards
Two Tyson Obion County growers have won National awards from the US Poultry and Egg Association. Only 5 national awards were given and two of the winners came from Obion County. The Morrison and Parham families were both given the Family Farm Environmental Excellence award. The award recognizes exemplary environmental...
