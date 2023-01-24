Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
abc23.com
Rt 56 Expressway Rollover Accident
Cambria County 911 officials say one person was transported to Conemaugh Hospital early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle, rollover crash along Route 56. Dispatchers say crews were called to the scene of the crash, in the area of the Route 56 bypass and the Singer Road Overpass, just before 6 a.m.
Ohio man seriously injured, flown to hospital after head-on crash on I-80 in Centre County
The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for more than 2 1/2 hours Tuesday night.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
wpxz1041fm.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY
A couple crashes were reported yesterday morning in Indiana County. One was on Route 286 near Short Road in Cherryhill Township. Clymer Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched just before nine to the intersection where scanner reports say a vehicle collided with a guide rail in the area. No injuries or...
wccsradio.com
FIREFIGHTERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, LINES DOWN OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS
Indiana County first responders had a busy afternoon on Thursday as more winter weather came through the area. The first incident was on East Brown Street in Blairsville Borough. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out at 1:23 PM to aid the Blairsville Police Department with what was initially termed a miscellaneous incident. Black Lick fire fighters say they were asked to assist with a “forcible entry” to a home, but police cancelled all fire units. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed the incident was a medical-related call.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer ‘Traveling Too Fast for Conditions’ Leaves Roadway, Strikes Embankment on I-80
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police say tractor-trailer traveling too fast for roadway conditions went through a median and struck an embankment on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. According to PSP DuBois, this crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 west, in...
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
wccsradio.com
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN CRASH IN 1987
State police say that the person who died in a fiery crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County in 1987 has been identified through DNA evidence. (Photo provided by State Police) Police say that the victim was 26-year-old Linda McClure of Indiana. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer...
wpxz1041fm.com
TWO VEHICLES COLLIDE MONDAY IN PUNXSUTAWNEY
No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Punxsutawney. The Punxsutawney Spirit cites reports from the scene of the crash that happened around one o’clock. A red Lincoln was traveling along East Mahoning Street and the driver apparently failed to notice a blue pickup truck backing into a driveway, and the two collided.
Indiana County woman identified as victim in 1987 fatal crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police identified a woman who died in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 1987. According to police, 26-year-old Linda Jean McClure was a passenger in a semi-truck that crashed near mile marker 119.4 heading east in Somerset County on Oct. 22. The...
butlerradio.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat
New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
fox8tv.com
Park Avenue Shooting Victim Identified
Authorities have identified the man gunned down Monday afternoon in the Moxham section of Johnstown. In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s office, officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Marvin Price, of Johnstown. Authorities say Price was shot and killed in a vehicle on the...
fox8tv.com
Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update
Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
butlerradio.com
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
explore venango
Four Individuals Arrested on Drug Charges Following Incident at Cranberry Sheetz
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four individuals are facing drug charges and other offenses following an incident at Sheetz in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brittani Faith Scott, of Marion Center; 42-year-old Jay Peter Miller, of Pittsburgh; 37-year-old Steven Christopher Forsell, of Oil City; and 43-year-old Aaron Craig Spanik, of Blandburg.
Comments / 0