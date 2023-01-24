Union City, Tenn.–Have you ever wondered how a crime scene is really investigated? Sign up for the 2023 Obion County Sheriff’s Academy and they will show you. Sheriff Karl Jackson said this is a fun and free opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about how the sheriff’s office does what they do every day. The sessions start February 9. Contact the sheriff’s office by calling or on its Facebook page for an application.

