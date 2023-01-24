Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Jessica McElrath – 40 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Jessica McElrath, age 40, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Saturday, January 28th of 2023, at the Vine Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the East View Cemetery. Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of services.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Sheriff’s Academy To Start February 9
Union City, Tenn.–Have you ever wondered how a crime scene is really investigated? Sign up for the 2023 Obion County Sheriff’s Academy and they will show you. Sheriff Karl Jackson said this is a fun and free opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about how the sheriff’s office does what they do every day. The sessions start February 9. Contact the sheriff’s office by calling or on its Facebook page for an application.
radionwtn.com
135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Hosting February 2023 Program
West Tenn.– The American Advertising Federation West Tennessee, a chapter of The American Advertising Federation (AAF), will be hosting their February 2023 program on the topic of self-publishing. “The Myths, Misinformation and Magic of Self-publishing Today” will be moderated by Merry Brown. She and panelists, Tim Johnson, Lisa Smart...
radionwtn.com
Quinn Chapel Added To National Register
Paris, Tenn.–It’s official! Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris has been named to the National Register of Historic Places. The Quinn Chapel nomination has moved steadily through the required phases, from the Paris Historic Zoning Board to the Tennessee Historical Commission Review Board and has now been approved by the National Park Service.
WBBJ
Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 25, 2023
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor. She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of...
Body found in Henry County house fire identified
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased in a house fire on Monday.
radionwtn.com
Preparing The Way For Blue Oval City
Union City, Tenn.–At the most recent American Advertising Federation West Tennessee Event, Discovery Park of America hosted Heath McMillian, President of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. The event was titled “Preparing the Way for Blue Oval City”. McMillian spoke to local professionals interested in what the new TCAT and BlueOval City electric vehicle assembly plant in Stanton can offer our community. He spoke about the site’s development and answered questions regarding the TCAT campus and job opportunities.
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Total Now At $167,888
Paris, Tenn.–With 22 slates of items and a silent auction combined in one today, the grand total raised by the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $167,888. With items donated by the Puryear community, Harrelson Beta Club, Office on Aging and Northwest Nutrition, the auctioneer was Noel Hatman and the Paris Quota Club manned the phones.
KFVS12
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
radionwtn.com
Basketball Homecoming Activities Highlight Week At UC
Union City, Tenn.–Week-long basketball homecoming activities at Union City Schools will culminate with a high school hoop doubleheader between the Tornado teams and Milan Friday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. Fun daily assemblies at the high school that included multiple games and competitions, and system-wide dress-up days enjoyed by...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
