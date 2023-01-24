ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandatory Green Bin Recycling Now In Effect for LA Residents

Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN. OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s Senate Bill 1383. The program is designed to limit the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, as well as reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Effective immediately,...
A Sushi Taco Restaurant Has Just Opened in Century City

Lucky Tacoshi up and running in Westfield Century City food court. The fast pace of the Westfield Century Food Court hasn’t slowed down. A new and really different restaurant has opened on the third level. It’s called Lucky Tacoshi and serves Asian and Mexican fusion cuisine as reported by Toddrtickallen.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA

