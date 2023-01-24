ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Futurism

Twitter Is Quietly Re-Suspending the Lunatics Elon Musk Let Back On

It's only been a few months since Elon Musk took over Twitter and promised to resurrect those permabanned right-wing chuds who kept getting kicked off for being terrible — but now, the chickens seem to be coming home to roost. At least two previously-suspended right-wingers — Ali Alexander, best...
The Verge

Elon Musk thinks Twitter is real life

This should come as no surprise, but Elon Musk doesn’t see a downside to being extremely online. Asked whether his recent tweets — spreading tawdry conspiracy theories about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, embracing COVID misinformation, mocking trans people, making groan-inducing, jokes, and exposing himself as a right-wing troll — has harmed Tesla’s brand image, Musk responded with characteristic mocking defiance.
WSAV News 3

Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated

Former President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated in the coming weeks, according to the platforms’ parent company, Meta. Meta handed down a two-year ban on Trump’s accounts in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a suspension that the company called “unprecedented.” Now it will unlock the accounts in the coming […]
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Whinges After Report Twitter Caved to India’s Censorship Pressure

Elon Musk responded on Wednesday to a report that Twitter leaped to comply with the Indian government’s demands that it suppress a documentary critical of the country’s prime minister. “First I’ve heard,” Mr. Tweet, as Musk has now taken to calling himself on the platform, tweeted in response to a user calling him out on the “outright censorship” his company apparently participated in. “It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things,” he added. The comments follow a Tuesday report in The Intercept which found that...
The Hill

Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules

Former President Trump will need to adjust his social media style if he wants to keep his newly restored Facebook and Instagram accounts.  A number of the 2024 presidential candidate’s posts on his Truth Social platform would run afoul of Meta, which has stricter content enforcement and set guardrails for his reinstatement. One opponent of…
CBS San Francisco

States, Justice Department suing Google over digital advertising dominance

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Eight states, along with the Justice Department, sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition.The government alleges that Google's plan to assert dominance has been to "neutralize or eliminate" rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors' products.The antitrust suit was filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Attorney General Merrick Garland was expected to discuss it at a news conference later Tuesday.The department's suit accuses Google of unlawfully monopolizing the way ads are served online by excluding competitors. This...
The Independent

George Santos news - live: FEC filings raise more questions as congressman delivers first House speech

George Santos filed an amended financial disclosure form with the FEC on Tuesday, and within minutes reporters and electoral law experts were noticing some pretty glaring issues. For starters, there’s two loans — for $500,000 and $125,000 — that are no longer identified as coming from Mr Santos’s personal funds, as they had been previously.And then there’s the oddly high number of donations just under the $200 limit - an occurrence that immediately raised questions about their legitimacy.Elsewhere, in a newly-resurfaced interview, Mr Santos claimed that he met Epstein a few times and pushed the conspiracy theory that he...

