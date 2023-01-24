Elon Musk responded on Wednesday to a report that Twitter leaped to comply with the Indian government’s demands that it suppress a documentary critical of the country’s prime minister. “First I’ve heard,” Mr. Tweet, as Musk has now taken to calling himself on the platform, tweeted in response to a user calling him out on the “outright censorship” his company apparently participated in. “It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things,” he added. The comments follow a Tuesday report in The Intercept which found that...

23 HOURS AGO