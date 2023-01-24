Read full article on original website
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says if Elon Musk wants Twitter to be a public square, he should make its algorithms open source
The former product manager on Facebook's civic integrity team made the comments on a special edition of NBC News' Meet the Press.
Musk’s Twitter still has a ‘GodMode’ that allows any engineer to tweet from any account, claims whistleblower
Twitter claimed it fixed the problems in 2020.
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Futurism
Twitter Is Quietly Re-Suspending the Lunatics Elon Musk Let Back On
It's only been a few months since Elon Musk took over Twitter and promised to resurrect those permabanned right-wing chuds who kept getting kicked off for being terrible — but now, the chickens seem to be coming home to roost. At least two previously-suspended right-wingers — Ali Alexander, best...
The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'
After Esther Crawford shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor, she became one of Elon Musk's insiders.
Trump's Return to Facebook, Twitter Could Reportedly Mess Up Truth Social Exclusivity Contract
Donald Trump’s return to Meta Platforms Inc’s META Facebook and Twitter could lead to collateral damage to his own Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC. What Happened: Trump has told several people that he...
The Verge
Elon Musk thinks Twitter is real life
This should come as no surprise, but Elon Musk doesn’t see a downside to being extremely online. Asked whether his recent tweets — spreading tawdry conspiracy theories about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, embracing COVID misinformation, mocking trans people, making groan-inducing, jokes, and exposing himself as a right-wing troll — has harmed Tesla’s brand image, Musk responded with characteristic mocking defiance.
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated
Former President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated in the coming weeks, according to the platforms’ parent company, Meta. Meta handed down a two-year ban on Trump’s accounts in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a suspension that the company called “unprecedented.” Now it will unlock the accounts in the coming […]
Elon Musk Whinges After Report Twitter Caved to India’s Censorship Pressure
Elon Musk responded on Wednesday to a report that Twitter leaped to comply with the Indian government’s demands that it suppress a documentary critical of the country’s prime minister. “First I’ve heard,” Mr. Tweet, as Musk has now taken to calling himself on the platform, tweeted in response to a user calling him out on the “outright censorship” his company apparently participated in. “It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things,” he added. The comments follow a Tuesday report in The Intercept which found that...
Quartz
Donald Trump is returning to Facebook and Twitter—if Truth Social doesn’t stand in the way
Two years ago, Donald Trump encouraged a band of his political supporters to storm the US Capitol building and disrupt the presidential election certification process. Five people died during the riot, including a US Capitol police officer. Trump egged on his supporters with the help of his wildly popular social media accounts.
Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules
Former President Trump will need to adjust his social media style if he wants to keep his newly restored Facebook and Instagram accounts. A number of the 2024 presidential candidate’s posts on his Truth Social platform would run afoul of Meta, which has stricter content enforcement and set guardrails for his reinstatement. One opponent of…
Schiff gets roasted after posting TikTok video about losing committee spot: ‘China is laughing at us’
Twitter users roasted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for complaining that he no longer had access to classified information — on an app tied to the Chinese government.
States, Justice Department suing Google over digital advertising dominance
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Eight states, along with the Justice Department, sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition.The government alleges that Google's plan to assert dominance has been to "neutralize or eliminate" rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors' products.The antitrust suit was filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Attorney General Merrick Garland was expected to discuss it at a news conference later Tuesday.The department's suit accuses Google of unlawfully monopolizing the way ads are served online by excluding competitors. This...
George Santos news - live: FEC filings raise more questions as congressman delivers first House speech
George Santos filed an amended financial disclosure form with the FEC on Tuesday, and within minutes reporters and electoral law experts were noticing some pretty glaring issues. For starters, there’s two loans — for $500,000 and $125,000 — that are no longer identified as coming from Mr Santos’s personal funds, as they had been previously.And then there’s the oddly high number of donations just under the $200 limit - an occurrence that immediately raised questions about their legitimacy.Elsewhere, in a newly-resurfaced interview, Mr Santos claimed that he met Epstein a few times and pushed the conspiracy theory that he...
