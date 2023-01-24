Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
columbusnews-report.com
Quentin Andrews, 33, Columbus
Quentin enjoyed fishing, camping, taking care of his animals and just being outdoors. Quentin is survived by his son Nickoli Davis, his mother Sheila Andrews and her companion Leroy Downs, his grandparents Buddy and Freda Andrews, his aunts and uncles: Shelley Cotter, Shawn and Tracy Andrews, Chris and Stephanie Stauffer and cousins Brandon, Kristen and Bryson Cotter, Emily Cotter, Hannah and…
columbusnews-report.com
Chamber of Commerce President
Chamber of Commerce President Laura Lowry Greene presented a certificate with the first dollar of profit to Jack Johnson during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Happy Jacks Bar-B-Q in Columbus. A large number of well-wishers turned out for the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting held Thursday attending were Michael Boesker, Demaris Rector, David Stricklin, Sonja Duley, Grant Spieth, Debra Messer,…
columbusnews-report.com
Chamber manager gets helping hand
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago January 22 - 28, 1998 Columbus Chamber of Commerce manager Jean Pritchett has a helping hand while recovering from a broken wrist she sustained in a fall during the Christmas holidays. Sara Brown of Picher, Okla., a student from the Southeast Kansas Technical School, was hired to help run the Chamber office. Dr. Donald L. Cooper,…
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Sarah Eckles
Sarah Eugenia Wesner Eckles, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on January 22, 2023. Sally was born November 23, 1939, to Ermal and Hulon Albright Wesner in Ida, Louisiana. She attended college at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, the...
columbusnews-report.com
Elijah Ragain, 43, Joplin, Mo.
Elijah Steven Ragain, 43, of Joplin, Mo., formerly of Columbus, died January 19, 2023 at his apartment in Joplin, Mo. Born December 2, 1979 in Pittsburg, Elijah was the son of Robert Steven and Lisa Ann (Offill) Ragain. They preceded him in death. Elijah was also preceded in death by paternal grandfather; Bobbie Ragain, paternal grandmother; Barbara Ragain, maternal grandmother, Carolyn Crabtree…
columbusnews-report.com
Stephen R. Ward, 75, Pittsburg
Stephen R. Ward, 75, long time Pittsburg businessman died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. Born January 26,1947, in Pittsburg, Stephen was the son of Chester M. and Juanita R. (Armstrong) Ward. They preceded him in death. Stephen was also preceded in death by a sister Pamela Ward Andersen. Steve attended Pittsburg schools graduating from Pittsburg High School with the class of 1965…
kggfradio.com
New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville
A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
fourstateshomepage.com
10 Airbnbs around Joplin for your next staycation
KSNF/KODE — October-December is one of the busiest, most expensive times of the year and the post-holiday season can be a bit of a bummer. There are not as many gatherings, gifts, or merriments to be had, but, don’t let that stop you from having a good time.
columbusnews-report.com
Agronomy Night planned
Agronomy Night hosted by Kansas Extendtion will by held at Independence Community College, West Campus. 2615 West Main Street, in Independence February 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Agronomy Night is an annual event that brings in great speakers to talk on all sorts of current farming topics. This year we will have Dr. Bruno Pedreira and Bryan Rutter speaking on soil micronutrients, and how they…
koamnewsnow.com
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Kansas school resource officer fined $1,500 in Miami Walmart shoplifting caper
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas school resource officer accused of stealing nearly $700 in merchandise from a Miami Walmart was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay restitution on Thursday. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, pleaded no contest to eight shoplifting citations in Miami Municipal Court. He was...
kggfradio.com
Attempted Carjacking in Galena
An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
kggfradio.com
Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash
A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
columbusnews-report.com
Titans take second, earn Sportsmanship Award
The Columbus Titans placed second at the 29th Annual Eureka Invitational, Saturday. Senior, Kayden Cox and sophomore, Korbyn Newberry, took first place in their individual weight classes to lead the nine-man team to the runner-up position with 108 team points over larger teams and schools. Rose Hill’s twelve wrestlers took the team championship with 258.5 points. Winfield finished third behind…
WIBW
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons. According to the Kansas Highway...
sentineltimes.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
kggfradio.com
Updated Snow Forecast for Coffeyville
More snow is expected in southeast Kansas with the coming winter weather. Two to five inches of snow is now predicted for Coffeyville, with higher snow totals expected in northeast Oklahoma and especially in northwest Arkansas. Rain this morning and early afternoon will transition to snow by the afternoon, which could impact the evening commute. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 9 this morning until 6 a.m. tomorrow for southeast Kansas. A winter storm warning goes into effect from noon today until 6 a.m. tomorrow for areas south and east of Bartlesville into all of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Most snow will fall this afternoon through the early morning hours. Stay tuned to KGGF for updates and any closings should they be announced.
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run
WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
