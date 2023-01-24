Redlands Community Hospital ranks among the top 3 in California for joint replacement and surgical care, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Additionally, Redlands ranks in the top 5 in California for orthopedic surgery and is an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award recipient. To determine this year’s state ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas. Redlands Community Hospital is the only Hospital in California to receive America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for 12 years in a row (2012-2023).

REDLANDS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO