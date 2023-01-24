Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
VVC hiring a head football coach and other high paying jobs around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
Adelanto seeking grant writing consultantThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Related
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Silicon Valley
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
iecn.com
Thanks to the community, SB High School student raises enough money to fly to Texas to play in All-American Bowl￼
In November 2022, San Bernardino High School student and football player Raymond Ortega (position: center) called upon the community to help raise funds so he could compete in the Dream All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium, in Texas between December 19-22. Thanks to the community, Ortega’s dream came true and not...
A house in Chino Hills receives first ever Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation
IBHS's wildfire ember generator testing at its South Carolina lab. OP Almaraz’s house is tucked in the rolling green fields of Chino Hills, a city in the Southwestern corner of San Bernardino County. The two story, tan stucco house is in the middle of a cul-de-sac in the Hillcrest neighborhood.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Millions of Californians Are About to Lose COVID Food Benefits; OC Braces for ‘Food Cliff’
Officials at food banks and pantries throughout California are worried about what they say is an incoming wave of residents in desperate need of food when additional federal benefits dry up in a couple months. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted what many community advocates and groups already knew:...
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore
A man fishing in the canal in North Shore drowned after he went after a cellphone that fell in the water, authorities said, The incident was reported on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Costa Mesa Drive and Avenue 68. An investigation by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies revealed that the victim was The post Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore appeared first on KESQ.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
theregistrysocal.com
15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced today that the firm has been retained to exclusively list for sale the iconic Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California. The offering is for an absolute triple-net Pilot Flying J ground lease, which operates a 15,500-square-foot travel center and fuel lanes on a sizeable 11.50-acre parcel. The asking price is $17,187,000.
Fontana Herald News
War veteran has endured many difficulties, but soon he will receive a free home in Fontana
Adam Holbrook, who served his country honorably as a U.S. Army specialist, has endured many difficulties since returning to Southern California from war-torn Afghanistan. Soon, however, his situation will be getting a lot better. The highly-decorated veteran will be receiving a very special gift — a brand new, mortgage-free, custom-built home in Fontana.
Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins
The Homeless Point in Time Count is underway across Riverside County, where volunteers and county staff are taking to the streets to contact individuals experiencing homelessness. The count started at 5:30 a.m. 1,000 volunteers varying from county staff to people in the community wanting to make a difference take part in conducting the count. The The post Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
Redlands Community Hospital Recognized for Superior Outcomes in Orthopedic Surgery, Joint Replacement and Surgical Care
Redlands Community Hospital ranks among the top 3 in California for joint replacement and surgical care, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Additionally, Redlands ranks in the top 5 in California for orthopedic surgery and is an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award recipient. To determine this year’s state ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas. Redlands Community Hospital is the only Hospital in California to receive America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for 12 years in a row (2012-2023).
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He had a leg...
Comments / 0