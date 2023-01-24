ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, CA

Silicon Valley

George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California

Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore

A man fishing in the canal in North Shore drowned after he went after a cellphone that fell in the water, authorities said, The incident was reported on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Costa Mesa Drive and Avenue 68. An investigation by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies revealed that the victim was The post Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced today that the firm has been retained to exclusively list for sale the iconic Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California. The offering is for an absolute triple-net Pilot Flying J ground lease, which operates a 15,500-square-foot travel center and fuel lanes on a sizeable 11.50-acre parcel. The asking price is $17,187,000.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

War veteran has endured many difficulties, but soon he will receive a free home in Fontana

Adam Holbrook, who served his country honorably as a U.S. Army specialist, has endured many difficulties since returning to Southern California from war-torn Afghanistan. Soon, however, his situation will be getting a lot better. The highly-decorated veteran will be receiving a very special gift — a brand new, mortgage-free, custom-built home in Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins

The Homeless Point in Time Count is underway across Riverside County, where volunteers and county staff are taking to the streets to contact individuals experiencing homelessness. The count started at 5:30 a.m. 1,000 volunteers varying from county staff to people in the community wanting to make a difference take part in conducting the count. The The post Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Redlands Community Hospital Recognized for Superior Outcomes in Orthopedic Surgery, Joint Replacement and Surgical Care

Redlands Community Hospital ranks among the top 3 in California for joint replacement and surgical care, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Additionally, Redlands ranks in the top 5 in California for orthopedic surgery and is an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award recipient. To determine this year’s state ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas. Redlands Community Hospital is the only Hospital in California to receive America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for 12 years in a row (2012-2023).
REDLANDS, CA

