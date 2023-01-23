JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.

