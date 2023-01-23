ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives

Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
New AG's Wishes for Criminal Justice Reform

Attorney General Tim Griffin is offering input on what he would like to see in a criminal justicereform bill for the Arkansas Legislature. Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to abuse of public trust

ARKANSAS, USA — Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation after entering a plea of guilty to one count of abuse of public trust. According to a release by Arkansas Special Prosecutor Emily White, Altes entered into a negotiated...
Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own unregistered braces for handguns. The Garland County Sheriff, along with several others, announced Friday, Jan. 19, that he will not enforce the new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces. “The ATF is concerned...
Drag performers lead protest against anti-drag bill at Capitol

Protesters showed up at the Arkansas Capitol Jan. 19 to protest the legislature’s proposed Senate Bill 43, which aims to classify drag performance as an “adult-oriented business.”. The bill is scheduled for a vote in the Republican-controlled state Senate Tuesday, Jan. 24. Residents, including drag performers and members...
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas

Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations

ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
