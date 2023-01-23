Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives
Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
Governor Sanders issues executive order on emergency support functions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order aimed at protecting the people and infrastructure of Arkansas during man-made or natural disasters.
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
Arkansas bill would require people receiving housing benefits to work
A bill set to be heard in committee Wednesday would require people receiving housing benefits to work.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would change how salaries are set for officials, lawmakers
A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment submitted Monday would give voters a chance to approve restructuring of how salaries are set for Arkansas officials.
kuaf.com
New AG's Wishes for Criminal Justice Reform
Attorney General Tim Griffin is offering input on what he would like to see in a criminal justicereform bill for the Arkansas Legislature. Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Gov. Sanders issues executive order to provide disaster response funding
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that will authorize some money from the Response and Recovery fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
thv11.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to abuse of public trust
ARKANSAS, USA — Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation after entering a plea of guilty to one count of abuse of public trust. According to a release by Arkansas Special Prosecutor Emily White, Altes entered into a negotiated...
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort
Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
Kait 8
50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own unregistered braces for handguns. The Garland County Sheriff, along with several others, announced Friday, Jan. 19, that he will not enforce the new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces. “The ATF is concerned...
ucanews.live
Drag performers lead protest against anti-drag bill at Capitol
Protesters showed up at the Arkansas Capitol Jan. 19 to protest the legislature’s proposed Senate Bill 43, which aims to classify drag performance as an “adult-oriented business.”. The bill is scheduled for a vote in the Republican-controlled state Senate Tuesday, Jan. 24. Residents, including drag performers and members...
arkansasadvocate.com
Arkansas House passes law to expand eligibility for disabled veteran license plates
The Arkansas House voted Monday to expand the pool of disable veterans eligible for special license plates. Without dissent, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 1101 by Rep. Andrew Collins (D-Little Rock). It allows any veteran who has been determined to be at least 10% disabled due to their...
a-z-animals.com
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas
Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs outdoors tourism focused executive order
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday to increase the state’s profile as an outdoor tourism destination.
KNOE TV8
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares this week “Parental Choice Week”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared the week of Jan. 23 as “Parental Choice Week” in the state. In an address delivered Monday morning, Jan. 23, at a rally for school choice, Sanders said education will be the hallmark of her administration.
Common Arkansas tax mistakes that can hold you up
With the tax season underway, Arkansas residents will want to avoid common mistakes as they prepare their tax returns.
Arkansas the Natural State Bet You Don’t Know the Other Names
Every state across this great American country has a catchy slogan, motto, or nickname that defines its region. Most of the time those mottos find their way onto license plates or water tanks. Land of Opportunity. For example, before Arkansas became known as the Natural State, Arkansas was known as...
Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations
ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
