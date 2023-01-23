Read full article on original website
Related
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas
BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
Governor Sanders issues executive order on emergency support functions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order aimed at protecting the people and infrastructure of Arkansas during man-made or natural disasters.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, January 25, 2023: Kind of a drag
Many Arkansans are terribly worked up about the controversial Arkansas Senate Bill 43. It seeks to regulate performances by drag queens in the state. CLICK HERE to learn more about it, as reported by Arkansas Advocate. It’s a bad piece of proposed legislation that makes Arkansas look silly in the light of real, severe problems in literacy, wages, health care and educational attainment. The reason we’re not worried about Bill 43 is two words: Attorney General Tim Griffin. Well, that’s four words, but we’re going to trust in his offer to help legislators review proposed laws to keep the state out of any unnecessary legal entanglements. We feel certain that the AG’s crack team of lawyers has already ascertained that dance is a constitutionally protected aspect of free expression. We’re sure that more than one member of the AG staff has asked the question: “What is the compelling state interest in regulating drag performances?” And the same state lawyers are going to play out how the attempted enforcement of Bill 43, should it become law, would look. Under the strict letter of the proposed law, a proponent might argue that boys and girls and men and women can’t play members of the opposite sex in community or school theater productions. A good number of the works of Shakespeare feature gender swapping – further bended by the fact that in Elizabethan England, women weren’t allowed on stage and the parts of women were usually played by young boys. Will Arkansas tell its English teachers that they can’t discuss the works of The Bard? Are the drag police going to show up at a TV station or cable company that airs “Tootsie” or even “Mrs. Doubtfire”? The new AG might be compelled to say, “I’m the state’s lawyer and I will defend the state.” But he’s also compelled to do what he can to keep the state out of court when there’s a high chance of an adverse ruling and a waste of tax money. The sponsors of Bill 43 haven’t thought this through and that’s sufficient reason for the bill to fail, or for the governor to veto.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs outdoors tourism focused executive order
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday to increase the state’s profile as an outdoor tourism destination.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort
Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
Arkansas bill would require people receiving housing benefits to work
A bill set to be heard in committee Wednesday would require people receiving housing benefits to work.
Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would change how salaries are set for officials, lawmakers
A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment submitted Monday would give voters a chance to approve restructuring of how salaries are set for Arkansas officials.
whiterivernow.com
An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives
Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
kuaf.com
New AG's Wishes for Criminal Justice Reform
Attorney General Tim Griffin is offering input on what he would like to see in a criminal justicereform bill for the Arkansas Legislature. Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sanders speaks to students at Little Rock school choice rally
The National School Choice Rally was held Monday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Students from over ten Arkansas schools gathered to celebrate Arkansas Parental Choice Week, created by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders through a proclamation the same day. The governor headlined the event with a speech. “Our...
KNOE TV8
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares this week “Parental Choice Week”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared the week of Jan. 23 as “Parental Choice Week” in the state. In an address delivered Monday morning, Jan. 23, at a rally for school choice, Sanders said education will be the hallmark of her administration.
ucanews.live
Drag performers lead protest against anti-drag bill at Capitol
Protesters showed up at the Arkansas Capitol Jan. 19 to protest the legislature’s proposed Senate Bill 43, which aims to classify drag performance as an “adult-oriented business.”. The bill is scheduled for a vote in the Republican-controlled state Senate Tuesday, Jan. 24. Residents, including drag performers and members...
Local lawmakers share thoughts on school choice
Education is a big topic at the Arkansas State House this legislative session and that includes the debate over school choice.
arkansasadvocate.com
Arkansas House passes law to expand eligibility for disabled veteran license plates
The Arkansas House voted Monday to expand the pool of disable veterans eligible for special license plates. Without dissent, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 1101 by Rep. Andrew Collins (D-Little Rock). It allows any veteran who has been determined to be at least 10% disabled due to their...
a-z-animals.com
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas
Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
Arkansas the Natural State Bet You Don’t Know the Other Names
Every state across this great American country has a catchy slogan, motto, or nickname that defines its region. Most of the time those mottos find their way onto license plates or water tanks. Land of Opportunity. For example, before Arkansas became known as the Natural State, Arkansas was known as...
Common Arkansas tax mistakes that can hold you up
With the tax season underway, Arkansas residents will want to avoid common mistakes as they prepare their tax returns.
Comments / 2