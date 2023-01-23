Many Arkansans are terribly worked up about the controversial Arkansas Senate Bill 43. It seeks to regulate performances by drag queens in the state. CLICK HERE to learn more about it, as reported by Arkansas Advocate. It’s a bad piece of proposed legislation that makes Arkansas look silly in the light of real, severe problems in literacy, wages, health care and educational attainment. The reason we’re not worried about Bill 43 is two words: Attorney General Tim Griffin. Well, that’s four words, but we’re going to trust in his offer to help legislators review proposed laws to keep the state out of any unnecessary legal entanglements. We feel certain that the AG’s crack team of lawyers has already ascertained that dance is a constitutionally protected aspect of free expression. We’re sure that more than one member of the AG staff has asked the question: “What is the compelling state interest in regulating drag performances?” And the same state lawyers are going to play out how the attempted enforcement of Bill 43, should it become law, would look. Under the strict letter of the proposed law, a proponent might argue that boys and girls and men and women can’t play members of the opposite sex in community or school theater productions. A good number of the works of Shakespeare feature gender swapping – further bended by the fact that in Elizabethan England, women weren’t allowed on stage and the parts of women were usually played by young boys. Will Arkansas tell its English teachers that they can’t discuss the works of The Bard? Are the drag police going to show up at a TV station or cable company that airs “Tootsie” or even “Mrs. Doubtfire”? The new AG might be compelled to say, “I’m the state’s lawyer and I will defend the state.” But he’s also compelled to do what he can to keep the state out of court when there’s a high chance of an adverse ruling and a waste of tax money. The sponsors of Bill 43 haven’t thought this through and that’s sufficient reason for the bill to fail, or for the governor to veto.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO