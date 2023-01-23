ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNOE TV8

American Lung Association responds to ongoing youth vaping epidemic

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report from the American Lung Association reveals parts of the ArkLaMiss being among the worst states to prevent and reduce tobacco. According to the association, Arkansas had little progress in passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco control. Arkansas received a “Grade F” in...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
MISSOURI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

AARP Arkansas welcomes grant applications

AARP Arkansas invites local eligible organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge. The application period ends 4 p.m. March 15. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and...
ARKANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Schools in Arkansas Cancels Classes Due to Forecasted Snowfall, Here is the List!

The forecasted significant snowfall led some schools in Arkansas to cancel their classes on Tuesday afternoon. Schools in some districts in Arkansas decided to cancel their classes due to the forecasted significant snowfall. Classes were closed on Tuesday afternoon until today, Wednesday. However, there are no updates and reports yet if the classes will resume tomorrow.
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives

Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations

ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasadvocate.com

Wastewater bill exempts some Arkansas POAs/HOAs from wastewater trust fund

The Arkansas House approved a bill that would exempt communities with 5,000 or more residents from annual contributions to a nonmunicipal sewage treatment fund. HB1015 amends the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Control Act to create an exemption for property owners’ associations and homeowners’ associations that operate nonmunicipal domestic sewage treatment systems that service a population exceeding 5,000 people.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Walmart raises minimum hourly wage for store employees to $14

Walmart said Tuesday (Jan. 24) it will raise the starting and minimum wage for all employees who work in stores to $14 per hour beginning next month. Walmart spokesman Jimmy Carter said that the hourly minimum wage will vary between $14 and $19 depending on location. The minimum wage in...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
ARKANSAS STATE

