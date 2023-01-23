Read full article on original website
UAMS Report: Hispanics, Marshallese more likely to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at church
A report by UAMS researchers revealed that citizens in some minority and underserved communities were more open to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at their church than in a medical setting.
The growing number of medical marijuana patients in the Natural State
At the end of 2022, Arkansas had 89,855 medical marijuana cardholders — roughly 3% of the state's population. Card carriers grew in number by 8.5% from last January but were down slightly from a peak of 92,035 at the end of September. State of play: The industry is taking...
Report: Arkansas rent increases among nation’s highest
Year-over-year rent increases in Arkansas were among the highest in the country, according to a recent report.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
KNOE TV8
American Lung Association responds to ongoing youth vaping epidemic
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report from the American Lung Association reveals parts of the ArkLaMiss being among the worst states to prevent and reduce tobacco. According to the association, Arkansas had little progress in passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco control. Arkansas received a “Grade F” in...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
Gov. Sanders issues executive order to provide disaster response funding
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that will authorize some money from the Response and Recovery fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Governor Sanders issues executive order on emergency support functions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order aimed at protecting the people and infrastructure of Arkansas during man-made or natural disasters.
magnoliareporter.com
AARP Arkansas welcomes grant applications
AARP Arkansas invites local eligible organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge. The application period ends 4 p.m. March 15. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and...
southarkansassun.com
Schools in Arkansas Cancels Classes Due to Forecasted Snowfall, Here is the List!
The forecasted significant snowfall led some schools in Arkansas to cancel their classes on Tuesday afternoon. Schools in some districts in Arkansas decided to cancel their classes due to the forecasted significant snowfall. Classes were closed on Tuesday afternoon until today, Wednesday. However, there are no updates and reports yet if the classes will resume tomorrow.
whiterivernow.com
An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives
Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations
ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
Common Arkansas tax mistakes that can hold you up
With the tax season underway, Arkansas residents will want to avoid common mistakes as they prepare their tax returns.
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
KATV
Arkansas State Fair appoints their first African American, female general manager
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state fair confirmed on Tuesday they have appointed their first female general manager. The Arkansas State Fair is known as one of the state's favorite pastimes, and for the past two years, the fair has had record-breaking attendance numbers. Little Rock native, Tiffany Wilkerson...
arkansasadvocate.com
Wastewater bill exempts some Arkansas POAs/HOAs from wastewater trust fund
The Arkansas House approved a bill that would exempt communities with 5,000 or more residents from annual contributions to a nonmunicipal sewage treatment fund. HB1015 amends the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Control Act to create an exemption for property owners’ associations and homeowners’ associations that operate nonmunicipal domestic sewage treatment systems that service a population exceeding 5,000 people.
talkbusiness.net
Walmart raises minimum hourly wage for store employees to $14
Walmart said Tuesday (Jan. 24) it will raise the starting and minimum wage for all employees who work in stores to $14 per hour beginning next month. Walmart spokesman Jimmy Carter said that the hourly minimum wage will vary between $14 and $19 depending on location. The minimum wage in...
Gov. Huckabee Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team as the state prepares for the winter storm.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort
Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
