Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes infectious disease specialist
Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Infectious Disease Physician Mallory Smith, MD has joined the medical staff. Dr. Smith earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Commonwealth of Dominica. She completed an Internship and Residency in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an Adult Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She is Board Certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas
BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
Current & former Sylvan Hills students die in crash; loved ones focused on their faith
Sylvan Hills High School is mourning the loss of five students after a car accident in Wyoming.
ed88radio.com
Winter Forage Conference to focus on coping with drought
EL PASO, Ark. — Drought conditions in 2022 had an extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
ed88radio.com
Researchers receive $1 million grant to develop robotic system to assist poultry processing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic strained many poultry processing plants as employees became ill. With the help of a $1 million grant, Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station researchers will soon begin designing robotics to help alleviate that potential strain. The project will be funded through a joint proposal between...
KATV
Arkansas State Fair appoints their first African American, female general manager
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state fair confirmed on Tuesday they have appointed their first female general manager. The Arkansas State Fair is known as one of the state's favorite pastimes, and for the past two years, the fair has had record-breaking attendance numbers. Little Rock native, Tiffany Wilkerson...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
cfodive.com
Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report
John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 25th
No new obituaries were added for Saline County today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below for previous days obituaries.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
KATV
North Little Rock church reflects on spike in homicides in the city
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, comparitively there have been more homicides this year than last year around this time. NLRPD said as of January 23rd at 10:48 am, there were four homicides recorded for the city for the 2023 year and zero for the same time last year.
Conway responds to spike in homicides
CONWAY, Ark. — After a double homicide this weekend— and 7 murders in Conway last year, the city has been working to support its police staff to help keep the city safe. Conway Mayor, Bart Castleberry, explained that the city is still a safe place to be. The rise in some crime and strain on police staffing has been an issue that's not unique to Conway.
Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
