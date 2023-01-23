ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional welcomes infectious disease specialist

Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Infectious Disease Physician Mallory Smith, MD has joined the medical staff. Dr. Smith earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Commonwealth of Dominica. She completed an Internship and Residency in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an Adult Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She is Board Certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas

BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Winter Forage Conference to focus on coping with drought

EL PASO, Ark. — Drought conditions in 2022 had an extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.
EL PASO, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
cfodive.com

Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report

John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
THV11

Conway responds to spike in homicides

CONWAY, Ark. — After a double homicide this weekend— and 7 murders in Conway last year, the city has been working to support its police staff to help keep the city safe. Conway Mayor, Bart Castleberry, explained that the city is still a safe place to be. The rise in some crime and strain on police staffing has been an issue that's not unique to Conway.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
SHERWOOD, AR

