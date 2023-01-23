ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ed88radio.com

Consumers can expect egg prices to decline, but not to 2021 levels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Egg prices won’t stay high forever, but with no clear end in sight for the current round of highly pathogenic avian flu, prices won’t descend to bargain basement levels, said Jada Thompson, a poultry economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5newsonline.com

What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
ARKANSAS STATE
cfodive.com

Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report

John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Center Square

He hid nearly $25M, should have paid $6M in taxes; bankruptcy filing caught him

(The Center Square) – A Fayetteville man faces up to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to failing to report nearly $25 million in income. Christopher Scott Harrison, 56, was in federal court facing a charge of willfully filing a false tax return. Authorities allege he siphoned nearly $25 million from the human resources benefits business Ebenconcepts while serving as chief financial officer and majority owner, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. ...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Thousands without power in northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy