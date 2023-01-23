Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
ed88radio.com
Consumers can expect egg prices to decline, but not to 2021 levels
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Egg prices won’t stay high forever, but with no clear end in sight for the current round of highly pathogenic avian flu, prices won’t descend to bargain basement levels, said Jada Thompson, a poultry economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
ed88radio.com
Jason Williams, Psy.D., to Lead Child Mental and Behavioral Health at UAMS, Arkansas Children’s
LITTLE ROCK — After a national search, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of...
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
fourstateshomepage.com
Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
5newsonline.com
What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
talkbusiness.net
Hotel property sale the top Sebastian County property deal in December
A $2.45 million sale of the Rodeway Hotel at 2123 Burnham Road was the top Sebastian County property deals in December, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. The hotel, located near the McDonald’s restaurant on Rogers Avenue near Interstate 540, was sold by Sunny...
cfodive.com
Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report
John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
Arkansas Department of Transportation ‘in 24/7 mode’ as winter storm approaches
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is already preparing for the snow.
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
anadisgoi.com
Florida resident hits life-changing $1.29M jackpot at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland
ROLAND, Okla. – A Floridian truck driver named Wayne is $1.29 million richer after hitting a large jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route on Friday, Jan. 20. Wayne won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming™’s Buffalo Grand™ progressive slot game.
Thousands in NWA, River Valley experiencing outages amid winter snowstorm
ARKANSAS, USA — As several inches of snow blanket NWA, the River Valley, and parts of Eastern Oklahoma, the power is going out for many residents. Power crews from across the area are working to get power lines restored. We are told the heavy wet snow is causing extra weight on power line causing many lines to snap.
KHBS
Arkansas drivers should watch for potential refreeze this morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley should watch out for icy patches on the roads Thursday morning. Between 2 and 10 inches of snow fell across the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some of that snow began to slowly melt on Wednesday as...
He hid nearly $25M, should have paid $6M in taxes; bankruptcy filing caught him
(The Center Square) – A Fayetteville man faces up to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to failing to report nearly $25 million in income. Christopher Scott Harrison, 56, was in federal court facing a charge of willfully filing a false tax return. Authorities allege he siphoned nearly $25 million from the human resources benefits business Ebenconcepts while serving as chief financial officer and majority owner, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. ...
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
Thousands left without power after winter storm
Thousands of residents are waking up on Wednesday morning without power after a winter storm on Jan. 24 rolled through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
