Little Rock, AR

Hot Springs Cancer Center Receives American Cancer Society Award

Congratulations to the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Cancer Center for being recognized by the American Cancer Society. They were named the Screening Provider of the Year and received the Transportation Grant Recognition. Our Cancer Center team set their sights on improving the lung cancer screening rates of patients in...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says

Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas colleges join forces for new degree program

Two institutions of higher education are partnering to offer a new degree program to students in central Arkansas. Officials with the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Tuesday announced the partnership with National Park College. Starting next fall, students at NPC’s Hot Springs campus will be able to earn credits for a bachelor’s degree of business administration.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Paula Juels Jones (1972–)

Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas

BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Problems in Jefferson County persist

Problems in Jefferson County continue— and this time in the quorum court. Justices of the peace say they can't do their jobs due to a roadblock from the county judge.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White

Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
STUTTGART, AR
ucanews.live

People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge

Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
CONWAY, AR
cfodive.com

Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report

John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ed88radio.com

Winter Forage Conference to focus on coping with drought

EL PASO, Ark. — Drought conditions in 2022 had an extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.
EL PASO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

USDA/1890 National Scholars Program application deadline March 15

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is March 15, Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply.
