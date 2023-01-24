SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five teenagers who led police on a high speed chase along IH-35 over the weekend have been arrested. The New Braunfels Police Department is reporting that the chase began just after midnight Sunday in the Southbound lane near South Kowald. Officers tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen.

